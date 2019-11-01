New Mex Fest is coming back to Pueblo, bringing with it premier talent from the region to The Steel City.

The festival hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Southwest Motors Events Center located inside the Colorado State Fair Grounds.

New Mex Fest 2019 features 10 artists based in New Mexico, bringing their own twist on Tejano music and other genres.

The concert will feature Darren Cordova y Calor; Al Hurricane Jr.; Gonzalo; Carlos Medina and Graviel de la Plaga; Dynette Marie; Darren Lee; Divino; Marissa Sandoval; Gabriella Salazar; Ariel Macias; and Anakaela Trujillo.

Tickets are $30 to $55 and can be purchased at etix.com/ticket/p/7309977/wmex-music-fest-pueblo-colorado-state-fair-nonfair.

Darren Cordova y Calor

The Dixon, N.M.-born Cordova first hit the music scene in 1989 with the group Los Cordova’s, which featured him, his brothers and father. In 1993, he formed Darren Cordova y Calor.

The group became a household name in the Spanish music scene, winning various New Mexico Hispano Music Awards during its 26-year-run.

Darren Cordova y Calor is known for such songs as “Mi Amigo,” “Cantinero” and “Que Levante la Mano.”

Carlos Medina and Gravel de la Plaga

Born and raised in Northern New Mexico, Medina has been entertaining audiences for more than three decades.

He’s a songwriter, accordion player and stand up comedian.

His music is a blend of Mariachi and Conjuno and his shows feature appearances by his comedic altar ego Gravel de la Plaga.

Medina’s comedy reflects growing up in New Mexico, his culture and his language.

He is known for such songs as “Beat,” “Encounter,” “Mi Amigo Soldado” and “On Pa.”

Dynette Marie

Marie is the daughter of Darren Cordova and spent much of her childhood traveling with her father and his band.

At 8-years-old, Marie began performing music written and recorded by her father.

In 2006, Marie recorded her first song which was featured on one of her father’s albums. Two years later, she released her first album.

Marie was awarded the 2009 Female Vocalist of the Year by the New Mexico Hispano Music Awards.

Al Hurricane Jr.

The son of the man called “the Godfather of New Mexico music,” Al Hurricane Jr. is often called “The Godfather’s son.”

He was his father’s protege from a young age, beginning his music career at the age of 5 in 1964.

His music mixes Latin, rock, ranchera, country and western, rockabilly, corrido and cumbia.

After five decades of success, Al Hurricane Jr. received a Life Achievement Award from the New Mexico Hispano Music Association, and has earned several Los Quince Grandes de Nuevo México awards.

He’s known for songs like “Mi Amigo,” “La Martina” and “El Pintor.”

Gonzalo

Gonzalo, Robert Gonzales, was born in las Vegas, N.M. and records traditional Spanish music.

His career spans 15-years, and he’s appeared at various prestigious venues throughout the Southwest.

Gonzalo is known for songs like “Quien piensa en ti,” “Amiga veneno,” “Venta Al Metro” and “Chiquitita De Mi Vida.”

Darren Lee

The son of Darren Cordova, Darren Lee was raised in Taos, N.M. and began sitting in on drums for his father’s band at age 11.

Lee has played a pivotal role in his father’s band as well as performing with sister Dynette Marie.

In addition to his music career, Lee is an accomplished lawyer who is a partner at Albuquerque law firm Roybal-Mack & Cordova.

Christina Perea

Born in Santa Fe and raised in Pecos, N.M., Christina Perea learned Spanish through music.

She sang in local talent shows, family functions and anywhere people were available to listen.

Song of Perea’s songs include “Flor de las Flores,” “Puno De Tierra” and “Me Bebi Tu Recuerdo.”

Divino

Divino is based in Espanola, N.M. and formed in 2013 by Fernando Romero and Andrea Lucero.

Joining Romero and Lucero are Anthony Lucero and Mike Chavez.

Divino’s music promotes faith, family and culture and the group plays traditional New Mexico music.

Songs by Divino include “Mi vida,” “Pobre Corazon,” “Una Lagrima” and “Las noches son tristes.”

Gabriella Salazar

Gabriella Salazar is a 14-year-old native of Taosena, N.M.

She plays guitar and began her career at age eight when her father bought her first musical instrumental.

At 11, she recorded her first single, “Gracias al Sol.”

The single earned Salazar the Rising Star of the Year award, and Crossover Song of the Year award at the New Mexico Hispano Music Awards.

Anakalea Trujillo

The 15-year-old singer, Anakaela Trujillo, is a native of Taosena, N.M. and performs Latin, soul, r & b and pop music.

She was named Youth Artist of the Year in 2018 and 2019 at the New Mexico Hispano Music Awards.

Her latest single is “Dulces Recuerdos.”

Marissa Sandoval

Marissa Sandoval began her career as a teenager. She’s performed in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Nevada.

Sandoval performs Latin and cumbia music as well as blues, jazz, oldies and pop.

Currently, Sandoval is hard at work on her debut album.

Ariel Macias

Ariel Macias currently works for Cinematic Score Group as a composer, has worked as an actress and has auditioned for shows like “American Idol” and “The Voice.”

