There are five major types of mental disorders and we have talked about depression, anxiety, eating disorders and substance abuse. The last one is attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

ADHD is a disorder that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and to control impulsive behaviors. Symptoms of ADHD begin in childhood and can continue through adolescence into adulthood. Even though hyperactivity tends to improve over time, problems with inattention, disorganization, and poor impulse control may continue into adulthood.

According to National Institute of Mental Health, researchers suggest ADHD may be caused by interactions between genes and environmental or non-genetic factors. A number of factors may contribute to ADHD such as:

• Genes

• Cigarette smoking, alcohol use, or drug use during pregnancy

• Exposure to environmental toxins, such as high levels of lead, at a young age

• Low birth weight

• Brain injuries

Approximately 6 million children and10 million adults suffer from ADHD. Many symptoms are similar in children and adults and they may prevent normal development and functioning. Some of them are:

• Overlooking or missing details making careless mistakes

• Having problems sustaining attention in work or play, conversations, or reading

• Seeming to not listen when spoken to directly

• Failing to follow through on schoolwork, chores, or duties in the workplace

• Starting tasks but quickly lose focus and get easily sidetracked

• Having problems organizing tasks and activities often missing deadlines

• Becoming easily distracted by unrelated thoughts or stimuli

• Forgetting daily activities and keeping appointments

Having ADHD impairs the ability to make friends and maintain relationships. ADHD may be associated with depression, mood or conduct disorders and substance abuse. ADHD may cause inability to cope with difficulties at work and in their personal and family lives. Because of difficulty in keeping friends and relationships they may have chronic feelings of frustration, guilt or blame.

There is no cure for ADHD, but it’s commonly treated with medication, education, therapy, or a combination of treatments. This may help reduce symptoms and improve functioning.

Medications may reduce hyperactivity and impulsivity and improve ability to focus, work, and learn. The first line of treatment for ADHD is commonly stimulants which are faster acting. Non-stimulants and anti-depressants can be of great help, too. Research has shown that therapy may not be as effective but can help people to better cope with the daily challenges of living with ADHD.

People with ADHD need understanding from their parents, families, friends and teachers to reach their full potential and to succeed. Being diagnosed with ADHD can be troubling and often causes self-doubt but there are a lot of very successful people who have/had this disorder:

• Michael Jordan

• John F. Kennedy

• Albert Einstein

• Britney Spears

• Michael Phelps

• Bill Gates

Mental health professionals can diagnose and educate children and adults with ADHD about the condition and how it affects them. Having the support of a physician or psychiatrist is vital for prescribing needed medications.

Betty Nufer is program manager for Spark The Change Colorado and is a life-long resident of Pueblo. To learn more about free mental health services and programs please call 719-821-2982 or email bnufer@sparkthechangecolorado.