Diabetes is a household topic as medical commercials show equipment used with diabetes such as glucometers, testing strips, and even medications like insulin. How much do you know about diabetes?

There are two types of diabetes, type 1 and type 2. Type 1 is typically early onset, and usually requires medication to help control the levels of blood sugar. Type 2, or adult onset diabetes, is the most common form of diabetes. This type of illness does not properly use the insulin your body makes. Not everyone with type 2 diabetes needs medication.

Regardless of what type of diabetes you have you can help prevent episodes by following a few simple rules.

Exercise – People with both types of diabetes can benefit from exercise. Exercising helps muscles use glucose without insulin and can reduce the glucose in your blood. Exercising used in combination with a balanced diet can also reduce weight.

Diet – Eating complex carbohydrates (brown rice and whole wheat), as well as lean meats, plenty of fruits and vegetables can help reduce the highs and lows associated with blood glucose levels. It is important to not eat large food portion sizes of high carbohydrate foods as these can raise your glucose levels.

Monitor – If you have diabetes, monitoring your blood sugars regularly as your doctor prescribed is one of the most important step you can take. Also use medications as the doctors prescribe.

Diabetes can be a serious illness with complications that could involve major life changes. Regulating diabetes is the key to living with minimal impact.

Speak with your physician if you think you may have diabetes, would like to be tested or have questions.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment