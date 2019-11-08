Two cultures, two instruments and two perspectives will collide during the Pueblo Symphony’s second concert of the season titled “A Duo to Remember … East Meets West.”

The program will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hoag Recital Hall located on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

Joining the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra will be pianist Zahari Metchkov and violinist Wei-Wei Le.

The duo will combine the piano with violin to perform Mozart and Beethoven music, presenting a contrast and partnership between the two unique instruments.

“Keyboard and violin have a long record of being well-suited for work together,” Metchkov wrote in an email. “Both instruments have significant technical possibilities and tonal capacity making the partnership very flexible and abundant with possibilities. Composers like Mendelssohn, Bach and Mozart were surely proficient on both instruments.”

Metchkov and Le will have a short amount of time to rehearse and prepare for the concert.

To do so, both will rely on their years of experience and expertise.

“In reality, musicians build through quality education and experience a decorum of collaboration which does not require many words or weeks of rehearsal,” Methckov wrote. “Of course the orchestra, and especially the conductor, play a very important role and so we must all listen carefully and complement each other’s musical role.”

Le and Metchkov will join conductor Jacob Chi and the symphony on Mendelsshon’s “concert for Piano, Violin and Strings in D Minor.”

The work is one of Mendelssohn’s earlier works, but Metchkov wrote that the music is a testament to the composer’s talent.

“The work was intended for Mendelssohn himself at the piano and his violin teacher performed the violin part,” he wrote. “I personally find the piece at the interesting cross-point between the classical and early romantic style.

“The work is full of virtuosic vigor and dairying musical ideas.”

Metchkov wrote that he is looking forward to showcasing this work, as well as showcasing the talent on stage with the concert on Saturday.

“I am looking forward to playing with Wei-Wei Le, Dr. Chi and the members of the Pueblo Symphony,” Metchkov wrote. “I think Mendelssohn’s concert is very elegant and brilliant.”

Tickets to the concert are $35 and can be purchased at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center box office located at 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., or by calling 295-7200.

For more information, visit pueblosymphony.com.

