The Pueblo Symphony's third concert of the 2019-20 season is, appropriately, in tune with the season.

"Winter Holidays," with featured guest violinists Ying Zhang, Lucas Martins and Timothy Hsu, will play the Hoag Recital Hall at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

Zhang and Martins will be featured in Corelli’s Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8, better known as the "Christmas Concerto."

Individually, Zhang will be featured in Vivaldi’s Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 8, RV 315, “Summer” (L’estate), and Martins in Vivaldi’s Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, “Winter” (L’inverno). Hsu will be featured in Concerto No. 3 in F major, Op. 8, RV 293, “Autumn” (L’autunno.)

Zhang received a bachelor’s degree (with an Excellent Graduate Certificate) from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, and a master's from Roosevelt University in Chicago, under Shmuel Ashkenasi and Robert Chen.

She was a member of the Chicago Civic Orchestra and was a full scholarship recipient at the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival (Germany) and Asian Youth Orchestra (Hong Kong). Prior to her move to Las Vegas, Zhang was the concert soloist and orchestra musician with the Shenzhen (China) Symphony Orchestra.

In 2019, she won the Heartland Concerto Competition in Kansas City, Missouri, and soloed with the Heartland Chamber Orchestra.

She currently is pursuing a doctoral of musical arts (DMA) at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, and is enrolled in the violin studio under professor Wei-Wei Le and Ambroise Auburn.

Originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Martins is a DMA candidate and graduate assistant at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, also under Wei-Wei Le and Ambroise Aubrun.

He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Sao Paul and a master's of music credential from the University of Tennessee, where he worked under Miroslav Hristov as a graduate teaching assistant. Martins also has worked with Carmelo de Los Santos at the University of New Mexico.

Dedicated to sharing his Brazilian musical heritage, Martins co-produced two compact discs, in 2014 and 2016, featuring chamber and solo works by South American composers.

As a latecomer to the violin, he is passionate about teaching and sharing classical music to young audiences, having started a Suzuki program and a series of concerts and workshops in Sao Paulo.

Hsu is the concertmaster of the Pueblo Symphony who serves as Colorado State University-Pueblo’s violin and viola artist-in-residence, as well as its orchestra and chamber ensemble director.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, received his master's from Peabody Conservatory, and completed his doctorate degree at the University of Iowa.

Hsu has been the recipient of the Peabody Career Development Grant, the University of Iowa School of Music Travel Funds Grant and has won the MTNA Young Artist’s Competition State Division.

He has served as faculty for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s OrchKids and joined Jacob Chi in bringing back the Pueblo Youth Symphony.

In the second half of the show, The Pueblo Symphony will present a variety of holiday music including Leroy Anderson’s "Bugler’s Holiday," "A Christmas Festival" and "Sleigh Ride," Leontovich’s "Carol of the Bells," and Tchaikovsky’s "Excerpts from the Nutcracker Suite."

For the closer, Handel’s "Hallelujah Chorus" from "The Messiah," the symphony will be joined by The Pueblo Youth Symphony.

PS Friends will host a guest artists' luncheon at noon on Dec. 6, at the Pueblo Country Club, 3200 Eighth Ave., with the three guest artists performing. Cost of the luncheon is $20 per person, payable at the door. Call 545-7967 for reservations.

Single concert tickets ($35) for "Winter Holidays" are available at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center box office, by calling 295-7200. Tickets at a special $5 student rate will be available just prior to the performance.

As "Winter Holidays" reflects a program change for the originally planned December concert, all tickets purchased for "Feliz Navidad" will be honored.

For more information, visit pueblosymphony.com.

