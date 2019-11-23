In the vast and beautiful landscape that is recorded popular music, picking only 10 songs is really a fool's task, and truly impossible.

So for this piece — the final featuring my great colleague Luke — my criteria is simple: 10 songs I loved upon first listen and never stopped loving.

Jon: "More than This," Roxy Music. In his elegant prime, Bryan Ferry was the epitome of suave romanticism, and this song, from 1982, is the perfect soundtrack to that image. It's gorgeous, soaring, ethereal and unforgettable, with the magical power to immediately transport the listener to a previously unreachable spot in the heart and soul. Although I found "Lost in Translation" utterly pointless, at least it featured this song, and hopefully, exposed it to the wider audience it deserves.

Luke: I don’t think I have ever heard this song, though I’m definitely familiar with Bryan Ferry. This is a pretty sweet song. It makes me think of being on a beach with a beautiful woman while the breeze gently flows through her hair. It’s a bit sappy, but not a bad tune.

Jon:"Help!," The Beatles. It goes without saying that history's most accomplished act could warrant all 10 slots here. But for me, this is the one that launched a lifetime fascination, and it wasn't the result of the spin of a record. Rather, it was the black-and-white performance clip that ushers in the 1965 film of the same name. Although I was an 8-year-old who didn't know spit from shinola, in that moment, staring at that old Magnavox television, I did understand one thing, which I stand by today: The Beatles were in touch with something magical far beyond the confines of Earth.

Luke: Before the time this column begin, I knew you loved The Beatles. But, holding these debates has certainly given me a new appreciation for how much you loved the Fab Four. “Help!” is an iconic song from arguably the most iconic rock band of all time. While not my favorite, I think “Help!” is certainly a classic Beatles tune.

Jon: "Light My Fire," The Doors. The song that introduced the legend to the world, and The Doors to yours truly, way back in the early '70s. With Ray Manzarek's baroque organ line serving as the invitation to this banquet, it's Jim Morrison's dangerously sensual vocals that give this 1967 masterwork its dark but yet lovely appeal. Predictably, The Lizard King hated the fact that "Light My Fire" became the band's signature song.

Luke: The Doors, I feel, sometimes are underappreciated in the scope of rock 'n' roll history. Jim Morrison is as good a frontman as any in rock history. “Light My Fire” is a great song, well-deserving of your list.

Jon: "Piano Man," Billy Joel. Of all the riches in Joel's expansive treasure chest, this is the one I always come back to. It's the ideal marriage of that wonderful descending piano line, almost carnivalesque in nature, with the warm harmonica. Add in a timeless melody with an uplifting chorus, and the richly detailed character portraits inspired by Joel's time as a West Coast lounge entertainer, and a legend is born. A close second is Joel's "Honesty," one of the greatest ballads that ever descended from the cosmos.

Luke: I’m hit-or-miss on Billy Joel. I dig tunes like “Uptown Girl,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” but dislike songs like “Piano Man” and “The Longest Time.”

Jon: "Stairway to Heaven," Led Zeppelin. Granted, this is an obvious and predictable selection, but after so many spins I've lost count, hearing this 1971 opus anew is like hearing it for the first time. As the legend goes, Page and Plant tapped into something otherwordly when crafting this, and to be honest, I tend to believe it. While much has been made of Page's occult leanings, I prefer to look to Plant's famous in-concert introduction of this admittedly cryptic epic — "This is a song of hope" — as affirmation of its benevolence.

Luke: This is one of the most beautiful, haunting and iconic tunes in rock history. From the guitar intro to the more rocking parts of this song, “Stairway To Heaven” is perfect.

Jon: "Born to Run," Bruce Springsteen. For my money, a more perfect, hooky and classic rock song has yet to be crafted. A young buck when he wrote this, Springsteen hits on all cylinders in a song that took four months to perfect and record. The simple but magic six-note opening riff opens to the door to a wonderful world where two young lovers dream of escape and freedom. A universal summation of everything great about American rock and roll.

Luke: I still, to this day, have not been able to get into the Boss. I won’t deny his talent, passion or ability to put on a great live show. His music has just never really done it for me.

Jon: "True," Spandau Ballet. If you look up "New Romantic" in the music dictionary, you will certainly find a picture of the impeccably stylish Spandau Ballet in the top slot. And a few pages down in that dictionary, in the chapter marked "greatest songs of all time," there will be this 1983 masterpiece, one of the most played songs in music history. If heaven exists, this leads its soundtrack.

Luke: This is such a silky, smooth, grooving song. You hear it once, it’s stuck in your head. It’s also very quintessential '80s, which means I totally dig it. I’m surprised it made your top-10 list, but I get why.

Jon: "Blue Monday," New Order. Upon first hearing this, Pet Shop Boys' vocalist/songwriter Neil Tennant was reportedly so humbled he considered quitting the music business. This single, from 1983, remains one of the most admired creations among songwriters/musicians and one of the most revered for listeners, including yours truly. It's the perfect marriage between technology, soul and atmosphere.

Luke: My favorite New Order tune, “Blue Monday” might be one of the best new wave/synth rock tunes ever. I get why it’s the best selling 12-inch in British history; it rivals any music that any British band ever put out — including the Beatles.

Jon: "I'm Not in Love," 10cc. Yes, this has appeared on previous lists, and for the same reason. My introduction to this was likely courtesy of my old AM clock radio, but even through that tinny one-inch speaker, the eternal beauty of Eric Stewart's most famous creation shone through like the nine orders of angels. To say this is Beatle-esque in its quality is not an understatement, and the fact that McCartney later recorded with Stewart is affirmation of the highest degree.

Luke: One thing I thoroughly enjoyed about this music column is Jon introducing me to new music. “I’m Not in Love” by 10cc is one of those songs. It’s a great tune, one that I believe made your underrated list. It’s well-deserving of both.

Jon: "Gimme Shelter," The Rolling Stones. As a teenage guitarist with more ambition than skill, I remember repeatedly lining up the stylus on this cut, from my worn-out copy of "Hot Rocks," trying in vain for weeks to replicate that gorgeously ominous opening riff. But I never could get it quite right. Forty years later, I discovered why: Keith Richards used the alternate open G tuning, just like he did on other classics like "Brown Sugar" and "Honky Tonk Women." And four decades later, this remains, in my eyes, the pinnacle of the Stones' career.

Luke: My appreciation for the Stones has grown in recent years. Songs like “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Miss You” and “Gimme Shelter” have helped me garner that newfound appreciation. This song is easily the band’s best, and one of the greatest of all time. Great way to end the list (and our collaboration.)

Jon's honorable mentions: "I Got You," Split Enz; "Love My Way," Psychedelic Furs; "Under the Milky Way," The Church; "Dear God," XTC; "Don't Dream It's Over," Crowded House; "Just Can't Get Enough," Depeche Mode; "Hands to Heaven," Breathe; "Once in a Lifetime," Talking Head; "Promises, Promises," Naked Eyes.

(Music fans who would like to engage in musical discussion with Jon should write to jpompia@chieftain.com. He's willing to tackle any music-related topic.)

