“I’m ready to go when the good Lord is ready to take me,” my grandmother often said. I can remember her saying it when I was 12 years old. I often thought, why would grandmother say this? Did it mean she was giving up on life, didn’t have any pleasures, didn’t enjoy the companionship of her husband, children, grandchildren, friends and family. Was she simply going to lie down, give up and quit? Was she wanting to die? Not at all.

I vividly and peaceably understand it now. It’s not because I became an adult or I had a sudden awakening. No. It has taken me years to understand why my grandmother said what she did. Grandmother had a deep appreciation for life; she took no relationship for granted, offered kindness to all, took great care of her health and wellness, including her mental health.

For nearly 10 years, my passion has been helping people, not only to find, but to understand, the quality of life. Whether as a hospice provider, helping physicians and providers and patients and family members find the line between quality and quantity of life or as a respite provider, helping family members and caregivers find a balance between the care and needs of loved ones and that of their own.

Years ago, a well-liked social worker at a local hospital, whose job was to discharge patients, including aligning them with hospice, told me, “People are afraid to talk about death, Gina.” It was true then, and unfortunately, there still is so much work to do. People think if they avoid talking about death, they might just outlive it.

This past weekend, while spending time with family, we began a conversation about a family member’s recent illness. I asked, “What is she afraid of? Is she afraid to die?” I got an emphatic “Yes” from one person, who tried to disengage from our conversation, not wanting to mark his discomfort about the topic, but nonetheless, giving off the cues. “Why?” I asked, “Is there a relationship that needs mending? Is there still somewhere to go, something to do?” The other family member answered in an expert-like tone: “If she were to be OK with death, that would mean giving up. She enjoys life; she enjoys the things she does; she’s not ready to die.”

We are not meant to live forever. The most beautiful, peaceful deaths often come when we have made peace with life, when our lives are full, our relationships are in order, when we feel good about our place in the world, mentally and physically.

Death is not a senior issue; it is a part of life. It can happen to anyone, including a mother, child, father or a husband. Sadly, disease is not specific to age. While disease is found less with the younger and more with advanced aging, life succumbs to other events, and sometimes, regardless of one’s age and permission.

After reading this article, try to envision how you would like to die, i.e.; where would it be? Who would be there with you? Next, try to have this conversation with a loved one. Have you gotten your advance directives done? I know it isn't possible for most people to plan their funeral arrangements in advance. But have you had this conversation with your loved one? Does he or she know what you want?

If this is too difficult and uncomfortable to talk about, it’s time to do some serious reflecting about life and figure out what still is pending

Death offers a view of the past, present and future. Death is a reflection of life. When an individual is involved in his own death, it makes the process easier on everyone.

Grandmother went on to live more than 25 years after the first time she told me, “I’m ready to go when the good Lord is ready to take me. She was just shy of being 95 and still living on her own. She was just as much at peace with death as she was with life; in fact, her peace with life brought her peacefulness with her death.

Gina (Paradiso) Cathcart is the director of Carecorner Ltd., Colorado Respite Care. She is a health care educator, passionate about service to others and quality patient care. Cathcart attended Regis University and Colorado State University-Pueblo. She can be reached at carecornerofcolorado@gmail.com