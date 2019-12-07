New Books

From the Pueblo City-County Library District

Fiction

1. "Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes" – Ace Atkins*

2. "Beating About the Bush: An Agatha Raisin Mystery" – M. C. Beaton*

3. "Genesis" – Robin Cook*

4. "Tracking Game: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery" – Margaret Mizushima*

5. "Criss Cross"– James Patterson*

6. "This is Happiness" – Niall Williams*

Non-Fiction

1. "Why Are We Yelling?: The Art of Productive Disagreement' – Buster Benson*

2. "On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal" – Naomi Klein*

3. "In the Dream House: A Memoir'"– Carmen Maria Machado*

4. "Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created the Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students" – Andrew Pollack*

5. "Syria’s Secret Library: Reading and Redemption in a Town Under Siege" – Mike Thomson*

6. "Curveball: How I Discovered True Fulfillment After Chasing Fortune and Fame" – Barry Zito*

*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection.