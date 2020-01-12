Last year’s columns were devoted to knowing when a therapist may come in handy and what to expect from said therapy. The five topics we covered were depression, anxiety, eating disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and substance abuse. After these columns were printed I received phone calls expressing disappointment that there are three other major mental health disorders that weren’t covered. Now, truth be told, when you are allowed one column per month and only 500 words in each, it’s difficult to address each; and each one deserves attention. So, to that end, for the next three months, we will continue our work into learning more about serious disorders such as schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

Some of you may recall a couple of columns that were written two years ago about Joe Bowers and his struggle overcoming schizophrenia. He was all of 17 years old and living with his grandparents. One night he found himself standing, with a shotgun in hand with hammer pulled back, in the darkened bedroom doorway of his much beloved Grandmother. He was God and the devil had taken over Grandmother’s soul. Since he was God, he had to kill the devil. But he felt conflicted. “If she is the devil, then why is she kneeling in prayer?” This one lucid thought, this one lucid moment, saved his Grandmother’s life and “earned” him his first stay in a state mental health institution. Joe is now 73 and still tears up when recounting the story about his Grandmother and her near meeting with death by his own hands.

This story shows the seriousness of schizophrenia. To put this serious, life-altering disorder simply: schizophrenia is a disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly. There are more than 200,000 cases diagnosed each year. The exact cause of schizophrenia isn't known, but a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain chemistry and structure may play a role.

Symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations and delusions, usually begin between the ages of 16 and 30. It is characterized by thoughts or experiences that are disconnected from reality with reality, disorganized speech or behavior and decreased participation in daily activities. Also, difficulty with concentration and memory also may be present.

Treatment is usually lifelong and often involves a combination of medications, psychotherapy and coordinated specialty care services.

The warning signs of schizophrenia are:

• Depression/social withdrawal

• Hostility or suspiciousness, extreme reaction to criticism

• Deterioration of personal hygiene

• Flat, expressionless gaze

• Inability to cry or express joy or inappropriate laughter or crying

• Insomnia, forgetful, unable to concentrate

According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, there may be no cure for schizophrenia but many people can lead healthy and productive lives. NAMI estimates that as many as half of the 2 million Americans with schizophrenia can recover significantly or even completely if they get proper treatment and support.

Joe Bowers is a true testament to living a fulfilling life with schizophrenia. And, if you or someone you know, has schizophrenia know that there is hope.

Betty Nufer is program manager for Spark The Change Colorado and is a lifelong resident of Pueblo. To learn more about free mental health services and programs please call 719-821-2982 or email bnufer@sparkthechangecolorado.