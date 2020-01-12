She started helping people as a hospital volunteer during high school and college.



Through health rotation work in the inner city, Janet Pippenger learned about health disparities, undereducation and poverty.



Pippenger first was a registered nurse, then became a family nurse practitioner. She has five years experience at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and 22 years prior to that as a nurse practitioner.



These days, she said her favorite part of her job is guiding patients with information that helps them to make healthier choices and have better lives.



Pippenger said she's passionate about improving "the continuum of happiness for individuals and the community" within the health department's larger mission of promoting the health and protecting the environment of Pueblo County residents.

"Prevention of health problems through education, health promotion and policy is and has been a part of communities throughout history," she said. "Public health provides important local response that addresses communicable and social diseases and has the potential for societal wellness."

She cites needle exchanges, free condoms, prison libraries, hotlines, safe houses, church drives, funding for long-acting birth control and nutrition classes as ways to build public health.



Pippenger's areas of specialty are reproductive health, family planning and diseases spread through sex. While counseling patients and performing procedures, she said she listens "for joys and talents," while educating, providing resources, referrals and follow-up.

"I aid in the prevention of untimely pregnancies prevention/treatment of infections that affect the individual and the community's health, and giving the opportunity for self-improvement that will contribute to the well-being of all," she said.



Pippenger has a holistic outlook on her job, public health and how both relate to Puebloans' emotional resilience in a society increasingly focused on technology and less on interpersonal relationships.



"Can the community continue to explore, research and advance in technology and science, (while) forgetting humanistic components in living? The community must continue to increase awareness and prioritize needs that address the despair and loneliness within society."



Pippenger said part of the solution can be found with public health experts and others who continue to build awareness via education and lifestyle.



"Healthy modeling for youth and persons with disparities can prevent isolation, provide caring human contact and make a community wholesome and united. Let this aspect of care within our community continue to rise and flourish."



kvigil@chieftain.com

Twitter: @klvigil