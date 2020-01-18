So tell me this … How can it possibly be 2020?

I remember in my younger days feeling incredulous at how old I would be at the turn of the century. And now, faster than you can say “What the heck,” the year 2000 rapidly recedes in the rearview mirror.

On New Year’s Day, I exclaimed to a friend “It’s 2020 and we’re still here.” With a joyful smile that also radiated compassion for the human condition, she expanded my words by adding, “And still trying to be what we’re supposed to be.”

Still trying to be what we’re supposed to be. Those words have stayed with me these past few days.

Faith traditions across the world offer similar teachings about what we’re “supposed to be.” Using language and metaphors that resonate with culture of their followers, they tell us we are here to be love.

A Course In Miracles puts it this way: “Teach only love, for that is what you are.” It also encourages us to commit to “removing the blocks to the awareness of love’s presence, which is your natural inheritance.”

This morning, I walked the lake at dawn. Yet despite the breathtaking beauty surrounding me, I was snagged by fear at the hardness of heart so apparent in the world today.

Hopelessness pressed down on me, thankfully not with its full weight, but with a heaviness that contrasted starkly with the magnificent scene spread out before me.

Suddenly my eye was drawn to the flight of a raven as she rode the strong winds gusting off the mountains and surging up from the valley floor. She, too, seemed challenged to keep her balance.

Or perhaps she was just having fun, finding joy in negotiating flight amid the intensity buffeting her. Whatever the case, she called out her wise counsel.

“Rise up” she cawed. “Rise to a point high enough to perceive the elegant pattern created as light and dark intermingle. Refuse hate’s lie. Remember Love is all. Learn that here and you will know it anywhere.”

Early next week, we will be gathering for Dances of Universal Peace led by Sara Rain. The word “dance” is a bit misleading in this context, for this will not be a foot-stomping, raucous event.

With chants from various spiritual traditions paired with simple, unhurried movements, these dances are moving meditations, ones that remind us of who we are and bring us into a fuller awareness of love’s presence.

Dances of Universal Peace will be held at at 4 p.m. Monday at The La Veta Yoga Studio, 200 S. Main St., and at 4 p.m,. Tuesday at Open Studio Yoga, 120 Colorado Ave. in Pueblo.

Open to all by donation. Email me to learn more, or simply show up, by yourself or with a friend. Join us as we open to love’s presence as it sweeps us all into a new decade.

Leia Marie is a psychotherapist, spiritual mentor and reiki practitioner. She can be reached at silvermountain@mac.com.