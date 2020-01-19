Guests visiting the Pueblo Zoo may remark that the red pandas look, well, a bit leisurely. Contrary to assumptions, they are not lazy or bored. In fact, there is a scientific reason for their relaxed lifestyle. A large portion of the red pandas’ natural diet is bamboo which does not have a lot of nutrition. This means that, much like a sloth, they have a small energy budget and conserve as much as they can. They also are crepuscular creatures which means they are most active at dawn and dusk. In cold weather, they curl up tight, wrapped in their thick bushy tail to keep warm. This is why they can be seen most often adorably napping in their trees or hammock.

They are most active during breeding season when they can be seen moving around and exhibiting courtship behavior. Another thing that gets them up and moving is treats. They are highly motivated by yummy grapes and apple slices which is what their keepers use to train them. Training is done on a daily basis in order to teach them behaviors that will help zookeepers care for them in a stress-free manner.

The first step is to socialize the pandas so they become comfortable with their caregivers touching them. This doesn’t mean that they are domesticating the animals and cuddling them as pets. Being able to teach them to approach and allow themselves to be touched helps keepers examine their bodies with their hands to detect any wounds or body changes. As the pandas have extremely dense fur, it is often difficult to detect issues by sight.

The resident red pandas at the zoo are at different stages of training. Rupert, who lives on the south side of the zoo, is relatively new to our family and is a bit shy. He is in the early training stages where his keepers are getting him comfortable with coming down from his perch to interact with people, and allowing keepers to touch him and go into a crate in preparation for any care he might need.

Priya, our female who resides at Asia Mountain, is at a different stage of training. Keepers are working with Priya to touch and palpate her stomach in preparation should she become pregnant after getting a breeding recommendation. As it is difficult to see through the dense fur, this will help them determine if she is pregnant, and how to monitor her through the pregnancy. She is highly motivated for grapes and apple pieces and social interaction does not bother her. This is why she is perfect for our public Behind the Scenes Experience which gives guests the chance to get up close and personal with the pandas while helping to raise funds for red panda conservation in the wild. In fact, the guest plays an important role in socialization. Being introduced to faces other than their keepers’ helps reduce anxiety when a less familiar face comes to visit them — says the veterinarian who may be associated with the poking and prodding they may not be too happy to receive.

Red pandas are one of the Pueblo Zoo’s three conservation ambassadors. Visitor contributions are dedicated to the Red Panda Network, a field conservation group who works to save wild red pandas and preserve their habitat through the empowerment of local communities. Specifically, the pledge is directed toward funding “Forest Guardians” who monitor and protect red panda habitats, as well as educating their communities about the importance of the red pandas to their future. Two staff members, including General Curator Ashley Bowen made a trip to Nepal in the spring of 2017 to volunteer for the Red Panda Network.

For more information about Behind the Scenes Experiences go to pueblozoo.org/bts. In the meantime, visit our Facebook page to see Mayor Nick Gradisar interact with Priya in the introduction of our “Behind the Scenes LIVE” series.