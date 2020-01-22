Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment staff member Profile interview

Name: Pamela Torres

Position: WIC educator, lactation management specialist

Years in position/at health department: 39 years as WIC educator, 43 years at Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

Educational background:

South High School; during my senior year of high school, I participated in a medical certificate program partnered with Pueblo Community College that placed me at Dr. Richard Rivera’s office at the Pueblo Neighborhood Health Center. I graduated at the end of May. They had an opening at the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, and I began working a few weeks later. I have been with WIC ever since.

Areas of specialty:

lactation management specialist

What made you want to work in health/public health?

I started working for WIC at Pueblo Neighborhood Health Center in 1980 with Dr. Richard Rivera. The program combined with Pueblo City-County Health Department in 1985. I wanted to be able to help people and work with the babies and children.

I was the youngest WIC educator when I started and now I am the oldest. I have seen a lot of changes to the program as WIC is trying to adapt to meet changing times.

Why is public health important to you?

In my work at WIC, I can educate, support and refer our WIC families to so many programs that can help them live and thrive in a healthy environment. I have seen the positive impact the WIC program can have on families.

What is your favorite part of your job?

The favorite part of my job is the interaction I have with my clients and their families. I have built relationships with many clients and co-workers that have lasted through the years. Some of the families I see now are third and possibly fourth generations of the families I first saw when I started at WIC.

It is sometimes difficult for clients to apply for WIC thinking it is a social services program. WIC is so much more. WIC families receive supplemental foods specifically approved by the USDA for the nutrients these foods contain.

We have an awesome staff that offers breastfeeding education and support, nutrition education, specialized nutrition education with our great registered dietitian staff, and referrals to other programs. I enjoy referring our clients to many programs here at Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and in our community.

In my heart of hearts, I really strive to treat each and everyone of my clients with the respect they deserve. I see the struggles, worries, innocence, joy and love in their eyes for their children. I have a lot of respect for so many of our WIC families and I have seen the appreciation they have for the WIC program.

What are some of your goals in the future to help continue improving the health and environment of Pueblo?

My goal for the future is to continue helping to improve the health and environment of Pueblo and to stay informed, continue learning and networking within our community.

What are the key components of your daily duties? Why are those components important to your program/department’s mission?

I promote health in the community by empowering families to make healthier lifestyle food choices which will last a lifetime. If a client comes in with high lead levels, we can provide nutrition education to decrease their lead levels and refer to other programs that will benefit the entire family. Referring and using community resources is a key component of my daily duties.

What drives you to contribute to the health and safety of the community?

I contribute to the health and safety of the community by staying informed, listening to my client’s needs and making the appropriate referrals.

What is something that you feel the public needs to know about public health and environment?

I would like to encourage all pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, and any family who has or is caring for a child under the age of 5 years to apply for WIC. Our WIC program at PDPHE can be the foundation to help our families thrive with the nutrition education and foods we offer, breastfeeding education and support, and referrals to other programs at Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and in our community. I am very proud to have met and helped so many families through my 39 years of service.

