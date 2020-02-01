Religion announcements are compiled by Karla Crocombe. Brief submissions are to be sent to newsroom@chieftain.com by noon on Thursday. Briefs are edited for spelling, grammar, AP style and space. Submissions must include all information (time, date, location including physical address, who and the name of the church or organization). Any submissions missing information will not run.

Mount Carmel Menudo Breakfast

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church will host its monthly Menudo Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 421 Clark St.

Menudo, Huevos rancheros, hotcakes, burritos and pastries will be served.

‘Christians in the Mirror’

movie screening

Saint Rafka Mission of Hope and Marcy will hold a movie screening of “Christians in the Mirror” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road.

“Christians in the Mirror” tells stories of courage and faith in the face of persecution from Syria, Iraq, Sudan, India and Egypt.

The movie will be followed by a discussion with Father Andre Mahanna, president of St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy.

For more information, call Mike Sciortino at 859-2344 or by email at msciortin@yahoo.com.