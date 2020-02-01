Title: The Dancer

Artist: Odon Hullenkremer (1888-1978)

Medium: Oil on Linen

Size: 12" x 16"

How Acquired: Donated by Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Ambrose in 1991 for the Francis King Collection.

Odon Hullenkremer was born in Budapest, Hungary, on June 1, 1888. He began his formal art studies at the Hungarian Royal Academy of Fine Arts in 1904. After stints at the University of Alexandria in Egypt and the Kunstgewerbe Berlin, he studied at the Royal Academy of Arts in Munich in 1909 and 1910. Kaiser Wilhelm commissioned Hullenkremer in 1911 to paint a fresco in Jerusalem's Augusta Victoria Memorial Church. Hullenkremer spent most of the next three years touring North Africa, South America, the West Indies, Canada and the United States.

In 1914, Hullenkremer emigrated permanently, landing briefly in New York and then Toronto. After the Canadian police began to suspect (quite wrongly) that the young man with the thick accent was a German spy, he moved to Toledo, Ohio, where he lived and painted for the next 14 years.

During his time in Toledo, Hullenkremer studied art at the University of Toledo where he developed an abiding interest in psychology and the social sciences. He long since had specialized in portrait, figure and genre painting, and increasingly felt that he needed a more thorough understanding of both the mind and body. He felt an individual's psychological makeup greatly affected that person's physical appearance.

While on a trip to New Mexico, he was so taken with the people and landscape that he decided to make an extended visit to the area. He soon befriended the artist Gerald Cassidy who helped him find a studio, and in 1933 Hullenkremer began his working visit to Santa Fe. That "visit" lasted 43 years. Hullenkremer died on Jan. 26, 1978.

