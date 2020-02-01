CANON CITY — The Royal Gorge Route Train’s ridership was up by 6% in 2019; bringing more than 154,000 passengers from around the world to the Royal Gorge region. That is an increase of 7,000 riders over 2018.

Mark Greksa, Royal Gorge Route Railroad owner, invested $100,000 more in marketing over the previous year, too, bringing the train’s marketing budget to nearly $1 million annually. Based on tourism industry estimates, the train drove $11.3 million into the local community via jobs, general spending, local tax revenues, lodging income, retail sales and other direct and indirect impacts.

In 2019, the train also had more staff on board, ending the year with more than 300 employees. Greksa also made significant investments in infrastructure, train renovations and new ways to delight and serve guests, namely, the Happy Ending’s Caboose Cafe.

This newly restored vintage caboose is serving world-class espresso beverages, crepes, baguette sandwiches and other treats. And just like everything Greksa and his staff serve aboard the train, it’s all made from scratch with as many Colorado-grown and sourced ingredients as possible.

In 2010, Greksa made the decision to stop serving typical tourist fare. He made a commitment to serving food and beverages that he would eat and serve his own family.

“Now, the train sources more than 80% of its goods and ingredients from Colorado purveyors and producers, and all breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees are made from scratch on board the train’s gourmet kitchens,” said Greksa. “Since we made this change, the train has increased ridership by 70%.”

The Royal Gorge Route’s approach to marketing also has made great strides. Greksa and his team are spending more in ways that make the biggest impact. “From TV to digital to PR and social, we’re putting our financial and human resources in the right places,” Greksa said.

This year, the train again was featured in USA Today as one of the top train experiences in the U.S. While this isn’t the first time it has been lauded in USA Today or other major media like NPR, The Travel Channel, Food Network and others, this time it got to the heart of why people love the train in a new way.

“Nostalgia plays a big role, but that only goes so far. The food, the service and the experience has to deliver, and it does. We’ve worked hard to create a destination attraction that people love, and come back to again and again,” Greksa said.