Who: Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center

What: Exhibition Openings and First Friday Art Walk

When: Feb. 7

Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center

Highlights: Guests enjoyed the First Friday Art Walk and exhibition openings for the Goodnight Invitational Art Show, Representing the West: A New Frontier, Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women, Perennial Favorites from the King Collection, and Selections from the Regional and Contemporary Collection. Guests were able to tour all galleries for free and meet many of the artists thanks to the event’s sponsor, an Anonymous Cowgirl. The winner of “Best in Show” for the Representing the West exhibit was announced: Arturo Garcia of Littleton with “Buffalo Dance” from a series entitled “Tatanka: The Spirit of the Land.” Entertainment was provided by Jeff Broome on guitar.

Info: The People’s Choice award is ongoing throughout the Representing the West exhibit and the winner will be awarded a solo exhibition at the Arts Center. Exhibits still are on display in the galleries, for dates visit sdc-arts.org.