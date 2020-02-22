To a card-carrying Beatlemaniac, it's akin to heresy.

Admitting that there are some clunkers and, dare I utter it, mediocre tunes, in the Fab Four's song catalogue, which is rightly revered as the strongest and most consistent in musical history.

With that said, through, in a relatively short career as recording artists, John, Paul, George and Ringo managed, under incredible stress and a relentless succession of deadlines, to release 12 studio albums, 13 "extended plays" and 22 singles.

With such a prodigious, round-the-clock output of masterful work, it's a wonder that more less-than-mortal offerings didn't sneak into the mix.

In compiling a "worst of" list, I quickly realized a common theme: Ringo Starr, cover versions, and Ringo Starr singing cover versions. George Harrison's penchant for funereal drones, and Paul McCartney's self-important grandstanding, also rear their heads.

Astute critic that he is, fellow Beatles worshipper Gary Markstein will assess my list, offering his own take on the lowlights in the most successful act in the history of show business.

Jon: "Honey Don't." Appearing on 1964's "Beatles For Sale," this Carl Perkins' cover with Ringo at the vocal helm represents the flab four: an absence of melody, groove, guitar riff and energy. Inexplicably, I've heard at least two local bar bands flog this monotone dead horse, a yawn-inducing snoozer if there ever was one. See also "Matchbox," another listless Perkins' country-western song done no favors by Ringo, and "Everybody's Trying to be My Baby," a Perkins number tackled by Harrison.

Gary: Well, Jon, I have to agree with you on this one. This one's really lacking, even by Ringo's standards. By the way, "Matchbox," which is just as abysmal, served as the vocal spot for drummer Pete Best, until he was sacked in 1962. Jon, you may disagree, but I would include "Mr. Moonlight," from the same album. While Lennon's vocal is blistering, the organ solo is annoyingly cheesy.

Jon: "Boys." Once again, a cover, this time of the girl group Shirelles, with Ringo behind the microphone. The fact that the title wasn't even changed to the more gender-appropriate "Girls" shows just has little effort was put into this banal doo-wop piece, which appeared on 1963's "Please Please Me" album as nothing more than filler. "Mr. Moonlight," a cover version often reviled by Beatles fans, is head and shoulders above this monotonous drivel.

Gary: This song always perplexed me: why are the Beatles singing about boys? Not that there's anything wrong with that. The Beatles are quoted as saying they didn't really pay much attention to the lyrics of this song, they just liked the sound. I agree with Beatles a bit on this one. The melody is not too bad. Hmm, I think there are worse songs than this, let's see if Jon mentions them...

Jon: "What Goes On." If you're sensing a theme here, it's "Ringo and bad country/western." The weakest link on one of the greatest discs of all time, 1965's folky "Rubber Soul," this unremarkable number is the only song in the band's lexicon to feature this writing credit: "Lennon/McCartney/Starkey," with the first two providing what little saving grace there is in the grooves. In case you're wondering what exactly goes go on, very little, unfortunately.

Gary: Poor Ringo, he just can't catch a break. You're right, Jon, Ringo loves country/rockabilly music. Remember Ringo's 1970 album, "Beaucoups of Blues?" Ugh. "What Goes On" is the weakest link of "Rubber Soul." Some may argue the sinister track "Run For Your Life" is, but I happen to like that one, though not recorded technically as all the other tracks on the album.

Jon: "Long, Long, Long." From 1968's "White Album," this Harrison composition is the epitome of dreariness and melancholy, direly lacking the melody that managed to salvage similarly uninspired drones like "Blue Jay Way" and "Within You Without You." If "I Want to Hold Your Hand" makes you want to jump up, shout and dance, "Long, Long, Long" will send you running for the anti-depressants. A prime example of the over-indulgence that characterizes the "White Album," as it reportedly took 67 takes to perfect the backing track for this funereal march. To quote Billy Joel, "Is that all you get for your money?"

Gary: Could someone tell me why so many Harrison songs, with the Beatles and solo, sound like dirges? Sure, he's written some great songs, but there's a plethora of "songs to play at a wake" in his career. "Long, Long, Long" is bad, but I think I would place "Blue Jay Way" before it as just plain terrible. "Please don't be long" is the lyric repeated over and over. Yes, George, please don't be long with this song.

Jon: "Rocky Raccoon." Yet another "White Album" throwaway, this exercise in clunky dullness appears to be Macca's attempt at being funny and clever while poking fun at mountain music (at least I think.) Give producer George Martin credit: he knew there wasn't enough solid material to flesh out a double album but was unsuccessful in convincing The Beatles otherwise. See also "Martha My Dear," "Wild Honey Pie," "Honey Pie," "Cry Baby Cry," and many others.

Gary: This song is the definition of "White Album" filler. A total throwaway. Maybe the solo piano lick is passable, but that's it. However, I have to put the Tin Pan Alley song "Wild Honey Pie" as worse. This drivel isn't even good enough to be on a bootleg. Paul screeches the title like a deranged wild yak in heat. Pattie Boyd convinced Macca to include it on the album, so I blame her.

Jon: "The Inner Light." Gratefully, this song, also from 1968, is known only to the most die-hard audiophiles. The B-side of a genuine classic, "Lady Madonna," this is yet another Harrison attempt to express his growing interest in Eastern mysticism to the record-buying masses. If that grating sarod flute that permeates the song doesn't drive you to drink, the flat and listless melody will.

Gary: I hadn't listened to this song in so long I had to go back and listen to it again. Like "Within you Without You," more Eastern philosophizing 101. McCartney actually proclaimed it a beautiful melody. I don't see it either, Jon.

Jon: "Long and Winding Road." From the patchwork "Let it Be" disc of 1970, this represents Macca at his most schmaltzy and plodding: a boring piano ballad coupled with Phil Spector's overwrought and heavy-handed production. Even at three or so minutes, it feels much longer and more winding. The ugly stepsister of "Let It Be."

Gary: Now hang on. Sure, this song comes close to inducing a saccharine attack, but it is a well-crafted song. I can appreciate the songwriting. The lyrics evoke a world-weary sadness. From "Let it Be," "Dig it" by Lennon would be my choice. Sure, it's more of an ad-lib song and mercifully short, but it goes nowhere, man. They should have trashed it.

Jon: "Little Child." It's not that this track, from 1963's "With the Beatles" long player is horrible, it's just plain and pedestrian, with cliche lyrics and a melody that lacks the staying power that dominated the best of Lennon's output. Not even John's wailing harmonica can salvage this.

Gary: It's a pedestrian track alright. I would also include from the same album, Harrison's "Devil in Her Heart." However, and I know this may go against conventional Beatlemaniac thinking, but I actually do not mind Harrison's "Don't Bother Me." Harrison said he didn't care for it, but it's not bad for a first effort.

Jon: "Thank You Girl." Again, not exactly dreadful, but run-of-the-mil, forced and unmemorable: mortal sins for a band of this caliber. That it was an early release — the B-side of the superior "From Me To You" circa early 1963 — merits some slack, but in lieu of other fantastic B-sides that characterized the first stage of Beatlemania, such as "P.S. I Love You," "I'll Get You" and "This Boy," this one simply fails to cut the mustard.

Gary: Thank you, Jon, for mentioning this one. You're right, it isn't a bad song, but you get the feeling they were trying too hard to make it a hit.

Jon: "When I Get Home." A true valley on the high-reaching and seminal "Hard Day's Night" LP from 1964, this is the rare instance in which a Lennon number is not only not engaging, it's borderline irritating and annoying, begging the listener to pick up the needle and skip to the next track. "When I'm getting home tonight, I'm gonna hold her tight, I'm gonna love her 'til the cows come home." Clearly, not one of John's most memorable lyric presentations.

Gary: Hmm, a song about a man telling others he's got to rush home to his girl because he's "got a whole lot of things to tell her." Simply riveting. However, the opening screams of "Whoa ooh wah!!!" makes me wonder if Lennon just wants to talk, or something worse. Other songs that could be on this list: "Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand," "Dizzy Miss Lizzy," "She's Leaving Home" (I know many like it. Sorry.), "You Know What to Do" (Anthology) and "Everybody's Trying to be My Baby."

Jon's (dis)honorable mentions: "Fool on the Hill," "A Taste of Honey," "What You're Doing," "Good Night," "Slow Down," "I Call Your Name," "When I'm 64."

