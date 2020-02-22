Lately it has been pretty cold outside, but soon enough days will be getting longer, temperatures will be getting higher, and we will start to see the first signs of life from pollinators in our gardens. Of course our gardens bring us joy, but they also are very important for our animal pollinators. Keep these creatures in mind when you are gardening and they will reward you with their presence.

Honeybees come to mind when you think of a classic pollinator. Honeybees are not natives of North America, but we do have plenty of species of native bees. Honeybees are social and live in hives, but 70% of Colorado’s native bees are solitary and nest in the ground in bare soil. We also have many species of native butterflies that we will see visiting a busy pollinator friendly garden. One of the most exciting critters to see fluttering around your flowers has to be the hummingbird. We have a few species that will pass through Colorado at some point in the year.

These native pollinators have evolved to pollinate plants that naturally occur in our area. This is why if you are trying to cater to native pollinators, it’s best to plant native plants. These plants will provide the nectar and pollen needed by our pollinator friends, and also will thrive in our area with a lot less water and maintenance. An ideal pollinator garden will have at least three species of plants blooming at all times during the growing season. Grouping individual plants of the same species together also encourages pollinators to visit and saves them the energy of flying from plant to plant. The more variety you can add; the more diverse pollinators you can attract.

Plants aren’t the only consideration you should make when planning a pollinator friendly garden. In addition to pollen and nectar, pollinators also will appreciate a water source. Fill a bird bath with clean water, and add some rocks for butterflies and bees to land on. Pollinators also need shelter, consider adding a butterfly or mason bee house, or a hummingbird feeder, and leave plenty of bare soil for ground nesting bees. Always be very cautious with your use of chemical pesticides and herbicides in areas that you hope to have pollinators visiting.

Interested in learning more about native plants and their pollinators? Colorado State University Extension will host the class Native Plants and their Pollinators from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 3.

Native Plant Master Linda McMulkin will be teaching participants about how adding native plant species to their home landscape provides habitat for native wildlife. This class will cover plants from the pollinator perspective and provide techniques to build a home garden that is both beautiful for humans and useful to pollinators.

If you are interested don’t delay, the deadline to pay and register is Feb. 28. Check out our website at pueblo.extension.colostate.edu/2020-yard-garden/ for details and registration information.

Sherie Caffey is the horticulture coordinator at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at caffeys@co.pueblo.co.us.