There continues to be no safe level of secondhand smoke. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shares even short-term contact can increase the risk of heart attacks. Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical present in both tobacco and vapor smoke. Alarming national facts about secondhand smoke include:

• 41,000 deaths every year; most from lung cancer and heart disease.

• 202,000 asthma reactions in children every year.

• Increased absences from work and school.

• Increased blood pressure and heart rate.

• Causes narrowing of arteries.

• Disrupts brain development of youth.

Children, adults and pets remain in harm’s way of secondhand smoke. They come in contact with secondhand smoke at work, home, parks and other places for fun. No one should have to choose between their health and enjoyment of a safe place.

Today, many people and animals are unwilling exposed to vapor and marijuana smoke. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated marijuana smoke has many of the same cancer-causing substances and chemicals as tobacco smoke. By allowing smoking or vaping of any kind indoors puts the public at risk of negative health effects.

Everyone has the right to breathe clean air that is free of tobacco, vapor and marijuana smoke. Ways to ensure the Pueblo County community is protected from secondhand smoke are:

• Request a tobacco/smoke-free workplace policy.

• Refrain from smoking inside your home.

• Increase your distance from people and pets when smoking outside.

Learn more about secondhand smoke from national organizations — American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Americans for Nonsmokers Rights.

Contact the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 101 W. Ninth St., or call 583-4300 to find out what policies exist to protect the community from all secondhand smoke.