'A Celtic Adventure'

canceled

Due to a family emergency, Friday's performance of "A Bit of Sea Between: A Celtic Adventure" at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center has been canceled.

Veronika String Quartet

continues Beethoven theme

"Visionary Beethoven," to be presented by the Veronika String Quartet at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St., at 7:30 p.m. March 21, will feature the following works by the noted German composer: String Quartet in G Major, Op. 18, No. 2, “Compliments;” String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18, No. 4; String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 74, “Harp;” and String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95, “Serioso.”

"This is fourth program of complete cycle of string quartets by Beethoven," said violinist Karine Garibova. "We selected string quartets from his early and middle periods and as our region's resident string quartet, we are especially excited to be offering a complete cycle of Beethoven's quartets to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the great composer's birth."

Garibova said hearing Beethoven's works in a live setting "is a one-of-kind experience. It is spiritual quest for musicians and audiences alike. We are truly looking forward to sharing this with our Pueblo audiences.

"Beethoven heard the music of eternity. Beethoven brings us comfort, contemplation and vision. Beethoven's quartets are in many ways at the center of what we do: they are to music what Shakespeare is to drama, and what Rembrandt is to portraiture."

Ticket prices are as follows: $25 for adults, $10 for students (with proper ID), $100 for adults for five tickets for the same concert, and $40 for students for five tickets for the same concert

"More discounts are offered at the door on the day of concert," Garibova promised.

Online, tickets may be purchased at veronikastringquartet.com at picked up at the door on the day of the performance.

'Closer' continues

Steel City Theatre Company will present "Closer," a stinging look at modern love and betrayal, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at 241 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Four lives intertwine over the course of four-and-a-half years in this densely plotted production that features foul language, explicit references to sex, and violence. As such, it is for mature audiences only.

The cast is Jackie Savage as Anna, Jason Laughrey as Larry, Ava Escobado as Alice and Michael Archuleta as Dan.

For ticket and more information, visit steelcitytheatre.org.

Four Tops with "Duke" Fakir

today at Memorial Hall

The Four Tops, backed by a full band and 10-piece horn section, will be celebrating Motown's 60th anniversary Friday at Memorial Hall.

The Detroit-founded quartet helped define the Motown sound in the 1960s with a string of hits. Today, the Four Tops' legacy is kept alive by Abdul "Duke" Fakir, 84, the only surviving member of the original lineup.

The 8 p.m. show will be opened up by Surface and the evening will include a live tribute to Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye.

Call 583-4961 for ticket info.

Center Stage presents

George Orwell’s '1984'

In the throes of unprecedented challenges to privacy, truth, and personal expression, Aquila Theatre brings "1984," George Orwell’s cautionary novel, to the stage for the finale of the 2019-20 Center Stage season at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, "1984" depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies. “Big Brother” is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions.

Tickets are $30 or $24 for arts center members.

Sugarhill Gang with Furious Five

Credited with kicking off the rap explosion with the seminal 1979 maxi-single "Rapper's Delight," The Sugarhill Gang, with Melle Mel and Scorpio of the equally legendary The Furious Five, headline Pueblo Spring Jam March 20 at Memorial Hall.

Together with Grandmaster Flash and the rest of the Furious Five, Melle Mel and Scorpio's contribution to music history is the indispensable "The Message." Also on the bill is Original Lakeside Band.

Tickets for this 7:30 p.m. show start at $30. Call 583-4961.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia