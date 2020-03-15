Send Agent Honors information to Karen Vigil at kvigil@chieftain.com.

Here is Rocky Mountain Realty's new agent and how she can be reached: Valerie Martinez 289-2286.

Rocky Mountain Realty's Agents of the Month for February are: first place, Toby Villanueva; second place, Alex Pacheco; and third place, Sheryl Papish.

Here are RE/MAX Agents of the Month for February.

RE/MAX of Pueblo Inc. agents are: first place, Walt Pickard; second place, John Grove; and third place Donna

Austin.

RE/MAX Pueblo West agents are: first place, Glenn Knutson; second place, Karen Steebergen, and third place, Anne Selle.

RE/MAX teams are: first place, The Greg Hahn team (Greg Hahn, Jennifer Aldag, Steve Henson Jr.).

Pulse Real Estate Group Agents of the Month for February are: first place, Ray Catulli; and second place, Scott Coddington.

Coldwell Banker Agents of the Month for February are: first place, Scott Moore; second place, Susan McCarthy; and third place Hollie Hall.