Clearly, we are living through an unprecedented time in our history, where fear, uncertainty and anxiety are the new norm.

Thanks to an invisible and unwanted invader, which shall not be named within the space of this column.

I remember being struck by a scene from the classic misanthropic Swedish film "The Seventh Seal," in which minstrels travel the countryside, hoping to lift up the spirits of those trapped in the untold horror that was the Black Death.

Along with gallows humor, music is the one life preserver humanity can count on when cast upon the turbulent sea of uncertainty.

In light of that fact, and with tongue firmly in cheek, I present the following playlist that encapsulates the current state we, as proud members of the human race, currently find ourselves in.

So enjoy.

Just remember to wipe down your headphones first.

"Empty Spaces," Pink Floyd. Namely, shelves that previously hosted reams of toilet paper and paper towels. Which, naturally, leads to:

"Hoarding it for Home," Mates of State, and "Ghost Town," The Specials.

"Heebie Jeebies," Louie Armstrong. Def.: a state of nervous fear or anxiety.

"It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," REM. Cool dude that he is, Michael Stipe recently did a public service announcement that featured a snippet of this classic.

"Shut Down," Beach Boys. Oh, Angelo’s on the Riverwalk and March Madness on the big screen, how I miss thee.

The "social distancing/isolation" mini-mix"

"Isolation," Joy Division; "Don’t Stand So Close To Me," Police; "Keep Your Distance," Richard Thompson; "The Space Between," Dave Matthews Band; "Stand Back," Stevie Nicks; "My Own Prison," Creed; "30 Days in the Hole," Humble Pie; "In My Room," Beach Boys; "Locked In," Judas Priest; "Behind Closed Doors," Charlie Rich; "Disconnected," Face to Face; "Afraid to Go Outside," Tony Molina; "Alone Again (Naturally)," Gilbert O’Sullivan; "Dancing With Myself," Billy Idol; "Work from Home," Fifth Harmony.

"Something in the Air," Thunderclap Newman (and Tom Petty/Heartbreakers.)

"A Little Bit of Soap," Nigel Olsson, coupled with Motorhead’s "Stay Clean." I also will include Simple Minds’ "Sanctify Yourself," with the caveat Jim Kerr and friends re-recorded it as "Sanitize Yourself."

"Wipe Me Down," Bootsie Bad---.

"Who Invited You?," The Donnas; "Invisible Enemy," August Burns Red; "Leave Me Alone," Helen Reddy; "Keep Away," Godsmack; "Go Now," Moody Blues; and "Don’t Come Around Here No More," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

"Protection," Massive Attack. Kind of a two-for-one special here.

Current state of affairs mini-mix:

"Out of Control," U2; "Mad World," Tears for Fears; "Nervous Shakedown," AC/DC; "Paranoid," Black Sabbath; "Panic," The Smiths; "Helpless," Neil Young; "I’m So Afraid," Fleetwood Mac; "Make the World Go Away," Eddy Arnold; "World Shut Your Mouth," Julian Cope; "Make it Stop," Rise Against; "Who’s Next," The Who (technically an album, but what the hey); "Help!," "It’s All Too Much," and "I’m So Tired," The Beatles; "Signs," Five Man Electrical Band. ("Do this, don’t do that. Can’t you read the signs?")

"A Day in the Life," The Beatles. Only for the way Lennon delivers the line, "I read the news today, oh boy," with such a convincing world weariness.

"Shake the Disease," Depeche Mode.

"Take the Test," AFI.

"School’s Out," Alice Cooper. Much too early, unfortunately.

"(Don’t Fear) The Reaper," Blue Oyster Cult. That’s right, brothers and sisters, be strong and "Shout at the Devil," Motley Crue.

"That Smell," Lynyrd Skynyrd. Yes, I’m well aware that hand sanitizer is likely preserving my health. That doesn’t mean I’m not sick to the gills of that icky clinical odor.

"All Things Must Pass," George Harrison. Oh, George, I hope to My Sweet Lord you are right.

"Remedy," Black Crowes. And hopefully, like now.

And finally, the most important tune of all:

"Keep Pushin,’" REO Speedwagon.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia