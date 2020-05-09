Title: “Pay Day” (1941)

Artist: Fred Harman (1902-1982)

Medium: 24“ by 42” oil on canvas

How acquired: Donated by Francis King in 1979 as part of the original King Collection

at the Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Fred Harman was one of the founders of the Cowboy Artists of America. In addition to becoming one of the country’s foremost painters of the American West, he was also the creator of the world-famous cartoon strip, “Red Ryder and Little Beaver.”

In addition, Harman was an established sculptor, illustrator and humanitarian.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1902. His parents moved to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, when he was just 2 months old. His father had previously homesteaded in Pagosa in 1891.

During his early years, Harman was in and out of Missouri a great deal. His first printed picture appeared in a St. Joseph newspaper when Harman was only 6 years of age. The self-taught painter was not as happy in school as he was on ranches or when he was drawing. After 7 years of formal education, he dropped out of school and ultimately joined the Army.

It was the time of World War I. The year 1922 found Harman in Kansas City working at his first commercial art job. He was one of three cartoonists making film ads for a moving picture company. Harman and one of the other cartoonists, Walt Disney, formed their own company, but they went broke after a year. Disney went to California to pursue a career and Harman returned to his beloved Colorado.

The young artist then went back in St. Joseph. The Pony Express had been founded in that city in 1861 and though it only survived for a mere 18 months, it created enough interest to make its niche in the lore of Western Americana. Harman produced artwork related to that subject, illustrating books and designing costumes for an MGM film about The Pony Express.

It was during this period that he met Lola Andrews, a musician. On their first date, Harman took Andrews to the premier of “The Pony Express” film.

A year later, Harman married Andrews. By the end of the 1920s the young family was in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Harman entered a partnership to form an advertising business. Three years later, he took his family to Colorado where he and wife built their own log cabin on the San Juan River.

During the Great Depression, Harman, like so many others was broke. Harman had two younger brothers, both of whom were artists. They had gone to Hollywood and made a success of animated cartoons, producing the popular Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes. Harman loaded up his canvases and went to Hollywood.

His work caught the attention of Eastern publishers and he went to New York City. Harman worked diligently in the big city during the winters until he made enough money to buy the land that became the nucleus of his ranch near Pagosa Springs, Colorado. During this period he created the cartoon strip, “Red Ryder and Little Beaver.”

The Scripps-Howard Newspaper chain presented Harman with a 10-year contract and “Red Ryder and Little Beaver” was virtually an overnight sensation. The cartoon strip appeared in 750 newspapers with 40 million readers – which led to a radio show, 38 movies and 40 commercial products.

By 1938 Harman had all the commissions he could handle.

Harman continued to draw “Red Ryder” until 1963. By then he needed time to paint. His first series of paintings sold out quickly. By 1965 he was the most widely known living artist portraying the American West. Also by this time, Harman was well-known and loved by his fellow “cowboy artists.” In that same year, 1965, five of them came together in Sedona, Arizona, and founded the “The Cowboy Artists of America.” In addition to Harman, the group included Joe Beeler, Charlie Dye, John Hampton and George Phippen. Fred was chosen as the first president of the new organization but deferred to Phippen.

Note: The Pueblo Chieftain features a piece from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s permanent collection in a monthly Sunday feature. Normally the piece is on display in the lobby of the Helen T White Building for the month. However, the arts center campus is closed through May 31 as a proactive measure related to COVID-19.