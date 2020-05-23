New Digital Books

From the Pueblo City-County Library District

Fiction

The Wife Stalker - Liv Constantine*

Sorry for Your Trouble: Stories - Richard Ford*

Simon the Fiddler - Paulette Jiles*

To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor - Jeff Shaara*

Rodham - Curtis Sittenfeld*

Network Effect: A Murderbot Novel - Martha Wells*

Non-Fiction

Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage - Tori Amos*

24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid - Willie Mays*

Empires of the Sky: Zeppelins, Airplanes, and Two Men’s Epic Duel to Rule the World - Alexander Rose*

My Vanishing Country: A Memoir - Bakari Sellers*

Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our World, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures - Merlin Sheldrake*

More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood - Natasha Gregson Wagner*

*Titles also available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.