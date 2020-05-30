Saturday

May 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM


New Digital Books available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.


Fiction


Eagle Station - Dale Brown*


Fair Warning - Michael Connelly*


The Guest List - Lucy Foley*


The Jane Austen Society - Natalie Jenner*


Hideaway - Nora Roberts*


Something to Talk About - Meryl Wilsner*


Non-Fiction


Pelosi - Molly Ball*


Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell - Tom Clavin*


Stray: A Memoir - Stephanie Danler*


Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State - Barton Gellman*


Hollywood Park: A Memoir - Mikel Jollett*


This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman - Ilhan Omar*


*Titles also available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.