Although he is now known and respected as a financial adviser, champion for Pueblo and advocate for all things Italian, Mike Salardino got his illustrious start as one half of KDZA’s all night disc jockey team.

“I turned 20 the month before my first show,” Salardino said. "I was at KDZA as a disc jockey, newscaster, sportscaster and sales rep until 1975, when I moved to television.

“Then when KDZA FM went on the air as an oldies station, I did the weekend ’Salardino Saturday’ show from 1992 to 2000.”

Spinning the tunes as the 1960s gave way to a new decade, Salardino said the music that emerged in 1970 didn’t particularly impress him.

“First of all, 1970 was sort of prescient because it wasn't as good for music, in my opinion, as almost any year in the ’60s,” Salardino said. “The ’60s were a hard act to follow and the ’70s didn't do a very good job of it.

"That said, there were some good songs and I have rated what I feel are the best of 1970 based on the order of their finish on the Billboard Hot 100 list, not in the order I liked them."

Perhaps showing my, ahem, youth, I actually revel in the music of the ’70s, which I was able to experience and absorb firsthand, rather than having to catch up on all that I missed as a tyke still in short pants for the glory years of the ’60s.

So here are Mike’s top songs from 1970, followed by a comment or two from the peanut gallery:

1. “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Simon and Garfunkel. Coincidentally, this was the biggest hit of the year. Just great lyrics by Paul Simon, and he and Art Garfunkel always harmonized well together. It is one of two songs on my list in which a group that normally sang without an orchestra does so. It's just a great song.

Jon: As a songwriter who has struggled for weeks at a time to come up with a single memorable passage or lyric, I nearly cried in envy when I learned that Simon wrote this masterpiece in a single evening. But genius is and genius does — and my case doesn’t — and this cathedral-esque ballad deservedly became an instant classic. On the other end of the emotional spectrum is the scathing vitriol that is “American Woman,” The Guess Who’s tuneful takedown of Canada’s neighbor to the south. “I don’t need your war machines, I don’t need your ghetto scenes.” One can only imagine that “Tricky Dicky” Nixon was none too happy this dominated airwaves for months.

2. “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on my Head,” B.J. Thomas. It's just a happy song about optimism and making the best of things. It also came from the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and hearing the song gives me fond memories of that movie and the young lady I took to see it.

Jon: My love for Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the composing team behind this gem, is, at least to readers of this space, well-known: as is my admiration for the song. In the name of non-repetition, I’m going to spread some love and attention to a Colorado band, Sugarloaf, who gifted the world with the immortal “Green Eyed Lady.” This Jerry Corbetta-penned number is a virtual treasure trove of magnetic guitar and keyboard passages, with Corbetta’s sleek and seductive vocals giving it a timeless sheen.

3. “Let it Be,” The Beatles. This is all Paul McCartney and one of my favorite ever Beatle songs. Not likely a song this religious could hit today. But it is my understanding Paul is a practicing Catholic, which explains why he, and I, still like this song so much today. Even then, only The Beatles could probably have a number one song singing about Mother Mary.

Jon: Er, sorry to burst the holy bubble here Mike, but from the horse’s mouth, Paul actually was referencing his literal mother, Mary Mohin McCartney, who passed away when he was but a boy. “I had a dream I saw my mum, who’d been dead 10 years or so,” notes Macca in his authorized biography. “It was so great to see her because that’s a wonderful thing about dreams: you actually are reunited with that person for a second.” As for the song, yes, it’s worthy of all the hallowed praise heaped upon it for the past 50 years. However, in keeping with the Beatley (and quasi-spiritual) theme, I’m placing “My Sweet Lord,” George Harrison’s chart-topper in praise of the Hindu god Krishna, here.

4. “The Long and Winding Road,” The Beatles (but again, really Paul McCartney.) The Beatles last number one song, released one month after they broke up. Apparently, Paul didn't like all the orchestra Phil Spector added to this song, but it really does add to it. It has great music and lyrics about someone or something so important you are willing to take the long and winding road to get to them.

Jon: Having placed this overwrought excursion in schmaltz on my “worst of” Beatles list, I won’t rehash the reasons why. Instead, let’s revisit the funky groove that is “Mama Told Me (Not To Come,”) Three Dog Night’s superior redo of a Randy Newman original. With the late, great Cory Wells on lead vocals, this groovy observation of an adults-only party rates as one of Three Dog Night’s pinnacle moments.

5. “Snowbird,” Anne Murray. OK, my rock and roll purist fans will scoff, but I don't care. It has a great melody and I like just about everything Anne Murray ever did.

Jon: Indeed, this is a fine excursion into wistful melody, with a bittersweet undercurrent, that I thoroughly enjoyed as a kid. But as a snapshot of the times and an unfortunate forecast of all that followed, Edwin Starr’s immortal “War” is untouchable. An anger-fueled remake of the more sedate Temptations’ original, “War” is a bruising condemnation of what Black Sabbath termed “War Pigs” and Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War.”

6. “In the Summertime,“ Mungo Jerry. A one-hit wonder in America, this British group had several hits in their native country and South Africa. This is a fun, summertime song with nonsensical lyrics. But I really like its shuffle beat.

Jon: A quirky tune if ever there was one, from a band with a strange name to match its weirdness. British or not, definitely not my cup of tea. Speaking of The Temptations, the psychedelic soul masterwork “Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World is Today”) is, like “War,” a product of both its time and the future. A rare protest song from Motown, “Ball of Confusion” hit on all the things that continue to haunt us today: political unrest and crooked politicians, racism, drug abuse, civil strife and protests, suicide, and on and on.

7. “Make Me Smile,” Chicago. Just about everything this band did was good. The best "horn" band ever and this one is a rocker with a strong drum solo.

Jon: If I were to pick a Chicago tune from 1970, it would have to be the enigmatic “25 or 6 to 4,” a skillful melding of pop, soul and acid rock. But with the magnificent Eric Burdon at the vocal helm, WAR’s funkily intoxicating “Spill The Wine” earns this spot. Over a deceptively simple incessant Latin groove, Burdon raps in a stream of conscious fashion about a dream most certainly fueled by illicit substances. Dig that girl, indeed.

8. “We've Only Just Begun,” The Carpenters. I like everything they did. Karen Carpenter had a great voice. They had several hits in 1970, but this was the biggest. Paul Williams, a great songwriter, wrote this one.

Jon: As a somewhat closeted Carpenters fan, I would love to include this genteel ballad, and wedding ceremony favorite, on my own list. But as 1970 also saw “Fire and Rain” bless the world, I’m siding with James Taylor’s take on the highs and lows (mostly lows) of a 20-year-old dealing with depression and drug addiction. Even for those who aren’t spiritually inclined, it’s nearly impossible not to be moved by this verse: “Won't you look down upon me, Jesus? You've got to help me make a stand; You've just got to see me through another day; My body's aching and my time is at hand; And I won't make it any other way.”

9. “The Wonder of You," Elvis Presley. Elvis is one of the two or three greatest ever, and this was his only hit in 1970. So I probably would have it on here for that reason alone. But, I also think it has great orchestration and lyrics. And it is, after all, Elvis!

Jon: Elvis ceased being “Elvis” once he left the stage for Army barracks and returned as a made-to-order actor and songman. This tune represents Presley at his most mawkish. Much more deserving of a spot on this list are “Venus,” (Shocking Blue), Edison Lighthouse’s “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes”), “Vehicle,” (Ides of March), and The Delfonics’ “Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time”), for starters.

10. “Travelin' Band.” Creedence Clearwater Revival. John Fogerty wrote it, plays lead guitar and has that great gravely voice. They had several hits in 1970, but this was the hardest rocking one, and they rocked with the best of them.

Jon: I dare not speak a word against the great John C. Fogerty, but in his epic lexicon, this song is more pedestrian than classic. Remember, 1970 also saw the release of “All Right Now” by Free, the bubblegum classic “ABC” by The Jackson Five, "Layla,“ by Derek and the Dominoes, The Kinks’ ”Lola“ and the Black Sabbath album ”Paranoid,“ essentially a disc full of classic numbers. Since I’m struggling to choose, let’s go with ”Immigrant Song,“ Led Zeppelin’s thundering ode to conquering hordes and Valhalla.

