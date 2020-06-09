What is an STI? An STI is a Sexually Transmitted Infection passed from one person to another through sexual contact. Some common STIs are chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, HSV (herpes) and HPV.

Not all STIs can be cured.

Medication can manage the symptoms of those STIs that cannot be cured. Did you know “half of all newly diagnosed STIs are among 15-24-year-olds,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)?

The CDC also reports “there are more than 20 million new STI cases each year.” Some STIs have no symptoms. When symptoms occur, they vary depending on the disease. To help prevent contracting or spreading STIs, always use a condom when having sex and get tested. A vaccine is available to help prevent the HPV virus, which can cause genital warts and cancer.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE), 101 W. Ninth St., is committed to promoting healthy behaviors and preventing illness. The family planning program at PDPHE offers STI testing for males and females and free condom, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. In addition to testing, patients who come to the clinic receive detailed education on the following:

– Various STI’s and education on how to protect themselves from STIs.

– How to prevent the spread of an STI.

PDPHE also offers a confidential email/texting service that provides medically accurate answers to sexual health questions.

To submit a question, you can text or e-mail goasktara@gmail.com or visit Go Ask Tara’s Facebook page.

To schedule an appointment or for more information contact our family planning clinic at 583-4380 and one of the clinic receptionists will be happy to assist you.

This health trip is provided as a public service by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.