Those battling "cabin fever" and feeling empty from a dearth of live entertainment will be happy to know that a "fine" Pueblo variety band will be performing for two-and-a-half hours Friday.

Dr. Fine, a quintet of seasoned musicians whose calling card is replicating pop, rock, and soul classics to the proverbial "T," will perform in the parking lot of Milberger’s Farms at Peppe’s, 28580 U.S. 50 Business on the Mesa, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The band’s repertoire is extensive. Listeners can expect to hear the best of Elvis Presley, Simple Minds, Free, The Rascals, Jackie Wilson, The Four Tops, Moody Blues, The Doobie Brothers, Greg Kihn, The Zombies, Tommy Tutone, Robert Palmer and more.

There is no admission charge for the show.

