Saturday

Jul 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM


These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.


Fiction


"Peace Talks" - Jim Butcher*


"Outsider" - Linda Castillo*


"What You Wish For" - Katherine Center*


"Love" - Roddy Doyle*


"Crooked Hallelujah" - Kelli Jo Ford*


"The Order" - Daniel Silva*


Non-Fiction


"The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad" - Mike Birbiglia*


"City on Fire: The Fight for Hong Kong" - Antony Dapiran*


"The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win" - Maria Konnikova*


"The Buddha and the Badass: The Secret Spiritual Art of Succeeding at Work" - Vishen Lakhiani*


"When Truth is All You Have: A Memoir of Faith, Justice, and Freedom for the Wrongly Convicted" - Jim McCloskey*


"Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" - Mary L. Trump Ph.D.*


*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.