These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
"The Party Upstairs" - Lee Conell*
"Deadlock" - Catherine Coulter*"
"Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Evolution" - Brian Freeman*
"Crossing" - Alex Landragin*
"The End of Her" - Shari Lapena*
Non-Fiction
"Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto" - Michelle Bowdler*
"The Pink Line: Journeys Across the Queer Frontiers" - Mark Gevisser*
"Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and it’s Urgent Lessons for Our Own" - Eddie S. Glaude Jr.*
"Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art" – James Nestor*
"Mayday 1971: A White House at War, a Revolt in the Streets, and the Untold Story of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest" - Lawrence Roberts*
"Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir" - Natasha Trethewey*
*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.