These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

"The Vanishing Sky" - L. Annette Binder*

"Age of Consent" - Amanda Brainerd*

"A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robicheaux Novel" - James Lee Burke*

"The Pull of Stars" - Emma Donoghue*

"A Natural History" - Carlos Fonseca*

"Inheritors" - Asako Serizawa*

Non-Fiction

"Remain in Love: Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Tina" - Chris Frantz*

"She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality" - Katie Hill*

"Make Change: How to Fight Injustice, Dismantle Systematic Oppression, and Own Our Future" - Shaun King*

"Last Mission to Tokyo: The Extraordinary Story of the Doolittle Raiders and Their Final Fight for Justice" - Michel Paradis*

"The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life" - Alex Trebek*

"Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" - Isabel Wilkerson*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.