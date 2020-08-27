On Saturday, the Pueblo Heritage Museum, 201 W. B St., will host an outdoors, socially distanced book signing event for Deborah Martinez Martinez, author of "Chicana Activists of Colorado: Powerful Women, Paper Dolls and Their Stories."

One session will begin at 4 p.m. on the museum’s south lawn, with another to follow at 5:30 p.m. Only 35 face-masked participants will be admitted to each session.

The unusual art portfolio book uses the paper doll format to present 21 short biographies of Hispanic women and their work.

Of the 21 featured women, 12 are from Pueblo.

"These women and their stories are treasures," said Martinez Martinez. "Their stories are potent and serve to motivate and guide. It’s more than time for Chicana women to be recognized for their role in making our communities better, and for keeping the struggle for equity and social justice alive."

Instead of fashionable clothes, each doll can be adorned with "tools of activist women," such as a typewriter, bolt cutters, microphone, guitar and hard hat.

"In the early 1970s, the face of the Chicano Movement was largely male. Although women were 50% of the activists, they were not called upon to face the media or stand at the podium," according to Martinez Martinez.

"Although women were in the fields, on the picket lines, and suffering the bruises and broken bones of police batons, they were not the spokespeople at first."

This is the 11th book published by Martinez Martinez of Vanishing Horizons and her business partner Robert Pacheco.

To reserve a spot for the book signing, call 295-1517.

Priced at $21, "Chicana Activists of Colorado" is available at Pueblo Heritage Center, Golden M Southwest Art, El Pueblo History Museum and VanishingHorizons.com.

Socially aware cultural event

On Sept. 4, in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk, the Pueblo Arts Alliance and Mad Fresh Productions will present "The Fight: A Retrospective of Social Justice" from 7 to 9 p.m. at 102 S. Grand Ave.

"This is a collaborative effort between the Pueblo Arts Alliance and various local organizations working together to highlight some of the struggles, triumphs, and ongoing efforts for social justice here in Pueblo," a spokesperson said.

"Artists are encouraged to submit work which either address social justice issues either of the past or present. This show has a heavy focus on artists of color and marginalized communities, as well as the experiences of those artists living in the current cultural climate."

In addition to the art show, there will be live poetry readings and music, motivational speakers, food trucks, yoga and performances by a dance crew.

Admission is a $5 donation.

For information on submitting an art piece, call 242-6652.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow