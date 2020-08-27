Puebloans who enjoy the private-public partnership that provides for a first-rate arts center are encouraged to take advantage of a free visit on Sept. 4.

"Did you know that the arts center campus is owned by Pueblo County?," noted Alyssa Parga, spokeswoman for the arts center. "The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center works under a lease and operating agreement and each year, we must pay rent of $10.

"To honor the partnership, Pueblo County has partnered with the arts center to provide free admission to the Buell Children’s Museum and Helen T. White Galleries all day Sept. 4."

Free timed tickets, required to guarantee a space, can be acquired at sdc-arts.org by pressing the "I have a pass button."

The wearing of face masks and temperature checks are mandatory.

"Guests will enjoy prize giveaways throughout the day, including face masks, while supplies last," Parga said.

The museums open at 10 a.m., with the galleries remaining open until 7 p.m. in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk. The Buell Children’s Museum will close at 3 p.m.

The day’s activities will include an outdoor check presentation to Commissioner Garrison Ortiz at 11:30 a.m. followed by an outdoor performance by Sangre de Cristo School of Dance students in the Jackson Sculpture Garden.

From 5 to 7 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk, light refreshments will be served in the galleries.

"On display in the Helen T. White Galleries is the fantastic exhibit called ’Inspiration: Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection,’" Parga explained.

Also on display are "Glass Art from Around the Region;" "Spirit of Tradition," with santos from the Bishop Arthur Tafoya Collection; "Difficult History: Owning the Western Myth" from the King Collection of Western Art; "Meditations on Truth and Beauty," with works by Trinidad artist Fumio Sawa; and "Line + Shape + Color + Noise," a new exhibition by Colorado Springs artist Sean O’Meallie.

The current exhibit at Buell’s Children Museum is "Adventures in Art: From Pyramids to Printing Presses," which allows youngsters the opportunity to step into the shoes of archaeologists and explorers to uncover the mysteries of ancient Egypt.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.