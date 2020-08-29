These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

1. "The Butterfly Lampshade" - Aimee Bender*

2. "Every Kind of Wicked" - Lisa Black*

3. "Thick as Thieves" - Sandra Brown*

4. "Squeeze Me" - Carl Hiaasen*

5. "The Exiles" - Christina Baker Kline*

6. "Betty" - Tiffany McDaniel

Non-Fiction

1. "Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History" - Kurt

Andersen*

2. "Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crises and What We

the People Can Do About It" - Erin Brockovich*

3. "His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope" - Jon

Meacham*

4. "Waiting for an Echo: The Madness of American Incarceration" -

Christine Montross*

5. "Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings" - Neil Price*

6. "Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn" - Sanjay Sarma*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.