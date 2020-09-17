Live music, and with it a chile roast and assorted vendors, will return to Tommy Giodone’s "backyard" on the Mesa as the first Farmers Harvest Market and Chile Roast, presented by Big R, begins its three-day run at 3 p.m. Friday.

Four farmers will be roasting and selling chile, with other vendors, including food trucks, slated to sell their wares. There will be chile- and watermelon-eating contests as well as a tortilla-throwing competition.

There are multiple acts slated to perform, starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Friday, classic rock queen Gypsy Clearo, fronting Gypsy: The Beat and the Kid, will headline, with support from Rory Huskin, promoting his latest release "Sentenced to Live," and Matt Fuson.

On Saturday, local country rockers Overton Road will be supported by The Break Room and Christian Jaquez, two-time winner of Pueblo Has Talent.

On Sunday, Sierra Gold will perform at 1 p.m. followed by Uptown Jam (3:30 p.m.), Primavera (6 p.m.) and headliner Bits and Pieces (8:30 p.m.)

Admission is free, but for the live music concerts, tables for eight are available for $80. Parking is available for $5.

The festival concludes at 11 p.m. nightly.

Dr. Fine returns

Variety band Dr. Fine, whose repertoire includes gems from Spencer Davis Group, The Guess Who, Spirit, The Knack and Aerosmith, returns to Milberger Farms at Peppe’s, on the Mesa, at 6 p.m. Friday.

There is no admission charge for the outdoor performance, which coincides with a classic car show, and Milberger Farms at Peppe’s will be open for food and shopping.

Block party is back

Pueblo Arts Alliance and Colorado Tap Room invite the community out to the 100 block of Colorado Avenue Saturday for the second in a series of five block parties.

The entertainment will include Phillip Van Garrick, Eason Gilmore, Chris Sawyer, chainsaw art, Out On A Limb, and the Dano Weston Band.

Vendors will be selling wares and The Colorado Tap Room will be open for business.

This event is the second in a series of five block parties scheduled in the Mesa Junction section of Pueblo’s Creative Corridor. Each block party highlights a local non- profit organization, with proceeds from the event benefiting that group.

Veronika Quartet, virtually

The Veronika String Quartet will return to the stage on Oct. 4 by virtually presenting "Happy Souls, Like Mendelssohn," an opening program of the quartet’s 2020-21 concert season entitled "Out of Adversity: Beethoven and his Musical Descendants."

There is no charge to view this livestreamed performance, which will feature the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn and Stephan Thelen.

To access the livestream, which begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 4, click on the "calendar/series" link at veronikastringquartet.com. Donations also can be made through the website.

