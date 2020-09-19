This is the 25th in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas and suggestions for families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Join NWDC for guided hikes and other exciting nature programs listed here: https://hikeandlearn.org/programs-and-events/.

by David Anthony Martin (aka Ranger Pine)

As a lifelong outdoorsman, nature has been one of my greatest and most revered teachers.

There is so much wisdom out there in the ways the various plants, animals, and elements engage and interact with each other. As an environmental educator, one of my favorite ways to illustrate this on guided hikes has been through brief conversations about lichen.

Whether hanging from trees or growing on rocks, lichen is often mistaken for moss. Although they can at times look superficially like moss, it is not moss…in fact, it is not even a plant. Lichen do not have a root system like plants to absorb water and nutrients, although they do produce their own nutrition by photosynthesis as plants do and are often green in color. When they are found growing on other plants, such as trees, they are merely using the other plant as a surface to live on and are not living off the plant’s energy or sapping its nutrients as a parasitic organism might.

Lichen are actually two organisms living together as one, but it takes a good microscope to see this. Lichen is known as a composite organism and is most often composed of a fungus and algae living and working together for mutual benefit. This type of relationship is called mutualism, where each member benefits. The opposite of this would be any relationship in which each species experiences reduced fitness, such as in exploitation, or parasitism, in which one species benefits at the expense of the other. Lichen is also a symbiotic organism. Symbiosis is when two organisms live in close proximity to each other. In a lichen, the fungus provides a protective structure within which algae can survive (despite the fact that algae is usually only capable of surviving on its own in water), and the algae performs photosynthesis using sunlight to create nutrition that it shares with the fungi. Lichen are a great example of a relationship that is symbiotically mutualistic, which in my opinion, is a great model for any relationship.

Again, nature has much to offer us through observation and contemplation of its grand geometry and its many forms, natural laws, and interactive systems.

Our society is now undergoing turbulent times and great challenges. Our environment has become dangerous and precarious and harsh. There is a great and heated discussion about a variety of issues concerning the relationship between the individuals that comprise it and how best to surmount the challenges we all face successfully. Forms of relationship (whether romantic, structural, or social) that are cooperative and harmonious like mutualistic symbiosis are being discussed and called for as an alternative to the more historically prominent models, which have relied on predation, parasitism, extortion, and extraction. The metaphors found in long-lasting and successful natural systems have a lot to teach us about harmony, survival and cooperative fitness.

Lichens can grow on almost any surface and can be found ranging from sea level to alpine elevations. They grow on tree bark and branches, grow on stone walls, rocks, gravestones, roofs and on bare soil. They survive extreme environments of deserts, rocky coasts, mountain peaks and arctic tundra. They have even been discovered living inside "solid" rock, growing between the mineral grains. Lichens are considered to be among the oldest living things, with one arctic species being dated to 8,600 years old, making it, quite possibly, the world’s oldest living organism.

So, as humble and overlooked as lichen often are, they may be some of our most successfully adapted and oldest teachers in nature’s classroom. Their form of relationship and organizational structure speak to personal social, and ethical values many of us hold dear. In my opinion, they have something very important to say…and I am listening.

"Ranger Pine" has been an environmental educator at NWDC’s Mountain Campus for the last decade. His passion is connecting people of all ages to nature. He can be reached via email at earthstudies@hikeandlearn.org.