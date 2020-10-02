Life Chains are a prayerful and peaceful sidewalk ministry in which participants form a line along a thoroughfare holding signs to remind the pubic that abortion kills unborn children and to ask the public to pray to end abortion, according to spokesperson Eleanor Boyd.

The first Life Chain began in 1989 in Yuba City, California; Pueblo's first Life Chain began in 1992.

Pueblo will have two Life Chains from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at intersections.

One will be on the South Side at Northern and Moore avenues and the other on the North Side on U.S. 50 West and Club Manor Drive.

In Westcliffe, the Life Chain will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in front of the Custer County School.

Participants are invited to all the Life Chains.

Signs will be available and participants may stay the entire time or whatever time they can. Social distancing will be easy to maintain. Those who are unable to stand for an extended time may bring a chair.

For more information, call Boyd at 545-2869, or Phyllis Smith at 248-7259, or in Westcliffe, Pat Schultz at 719-371-3718.