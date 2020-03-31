Although his entry into this world was not without its challenges, Eric Garcia Jr. was simply born to create.

It just took a bit of Play-Doh and encouragement from his mother for him to realize it.

As a member of Pueblo School District 60’s Gifted and Talented Education program, Eric, 16, and then a sophomore at Centennial High School, was bestowed with the 2019 Colorado Association of Gifted and Talented Youth Impact Award.

This honor recognizes exceptional students like Eric who make a positive, meaningful and beneficial impact on others in the classroom, school and/or community.

Eric, who has since transferred to The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School to fully pursue his passion for art and music, was nominated for the accolade by Cindy Smith, D60’s fine arts specialist.

“In the master’s division, ages 13-18, there are only two students selected statewide,” Smith said. “In speaking with the judging committee afterwards, one had mentioned how much Eric’s application had left an impact on all of them."

It was that application that detailed not only Eric’s passion for creating art but his compassion for others, especially those less privileged.

“His attention to detail is superb and he is clearly more advanced in this area than a typical high school student,” Smith said. “What struck me most is his passion for that talent. He told me he went so far as to purchase a life-size animated model of one of his characters so he could study its features and get it just right.”

Not only is Eric gifted and talented, he is autistic; “twice exceptional” in the words of the Colorado Association for the Gifted and Talented.

“It really blew me away to win that award,” Eric said. “I never expected to win it.”

By the odds, Eric was never expected to t0 survive.

While his mother Toni was giving birth to him — “I spent all day in labor,” she noted — she said Eric sustained a serious injury at the hands of the delivering physician.

After he suffered a seizure and stopped breathing, Eric had to be airlifted to Children’s Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, where he spent three weeks in the intensive care unit battling for his life.

Through the care of his team, the faith of his family and a fighting spirit that was to truly unfold later in life, Eric pulled through.

The traumatic start to life, however, left him autistic and with anxiety issues.

“I told him what happened in the hospital,” Toni Garcia said, “so that he would understand why he was different and special.”

In hindsight, it was Eric’s challenging beginning that revealed a promising future.

While undergoing physical therapy, Eric, then 10, was given Play-Doh to work with to strengthen his finger muscles and improve his dexterity.

“That was my favorite exercise,” Eric said. “And then I advanced to modeling clay.”

With his mother spurring him on, Eric taught himself how to fashion three-dimensional art pieces. He started humbly, with modeling clay and an unrelenting drive, and before long, his creations — now made with polymer clay and high-gloss paint — took on a professional quality.

Fueled by a love for horror, cartoon and fantasy characters, Eric’s workshop soon was transformed into a mini-museum of the strange (Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers, Jason Vorhees, Jack Skellington) and innocent (Mickey Mouse as “Steamboat Willy,” Colorado Rockies’ mascot Dinger, and characters from “Sailor Moon” and “Pokemon”).

As word of Eric’s talent spread from family to friends to his school community, it became clear that the workshop would have to give way to the world.

Entering his work in the Colorado State Fair, Eric was rewarded with first place and best of show ribbons. Requests to purchase the figurines became commonplace, as did commissions.

But rather than profit from his talent, Eric instead used his skill to better the lives of those less fortunate than himself.

Although he has never sought support services from Soaring Eagles Center for Autism in Pueblo West, Eric has a special place for the kindred souls who do.

For the past two years, he has donated his artwork to a fundraising auction benefiting the center, an act of charity that has raised $6,000.

"I want other children to be able to have things they need and to help them have a better life,“ Eric said. ”I’ve never got support at the center but my heart is there, because of the kids with disabilities.“

Although he doesn’t remember his time at Memorial Hospital, Eric always will be grateful for the care he received there.

With proceeds from the sale of his pieces, Eric is a regular donor to the hospital, a heart-felt act of reimbursement for the live-saving care he received in the first weeks of his life.

“I realize I almost died, and I know how hard that was for my family to go through,” Eric said. “So I want to use my talents so that more young lives can be saved.”

Each Halloween season — not surprisingly one of his favorite times of the year — the young artist visits The Spirit Store, which, like Eric, is a passionate supporter of children’s hospitals.

With earnings from his figurine sales, Eric purchases a cache of white balloons, which he then customizes with positive messages and art work, knowing that the gifts not only will brighten the life of a child in distress, but possibly save it.

“He’ll spend $50, $100,” Toni Garcia said. “It’s just another way for Eric to thank the hospital for saving his life 16 years ago.”

As a testament to his bottomless heart, Eric followed, with great interest, the case of little Gannon Stauch, who disappeared from his home and later was found dead.

When a memorial service for the child was held in Colorado Springs, Eric was there to release balloons and adorn a banner with a personal message, embellished with a drawing of Sonic the Hedgehog.

"Stay strong little dude,“ Eric wrote. ”We will all miss you. Sonic is your guardian and you will be a great hero and protect us all.“

As a way to challenge himself and expand his artistic scope, Eric has, once again with encouragement from his mother, taken to cake-decorating.

“I wanted a horror cake for my birthday,” he explained. “So my Mom said I should make it myself.”

Eric has embraced frosting with the same fervor reserved for clay, creating eye-catching cake designs for family and friends with an eye toward working his way into the field.

“I’d like to get a job at a bakery,” he offered, adding that his future plans call for attending college and pursuing a career as a professional artist.

As much as he can, Eric is saving up in hopes of one day purchasing an emotional support pet, a puppy he plans to name Gunther.

“Eric understands that being a single mother is very hard,”Toni Garcia said.

Until then, Eric will continue to find solace and refuge in his self-made creative world.

“Art has brought me so much happiness,” Eric added. “There have been times I've been really, really upset, but my mom, friends and family motivate me to return to my art.”

In accepting his Youth Impact Award at a ceremony in Loveland, Eric capped his speech with a personalized quote via Dr. Suess.

""It’s OK to color outside of the lines, and think outside of the box: because those who matter don't mind, and those who mind don't matter.“

Just as she was 16 years ago at his intensive care unit bedside, Toni Garcia remains her son's strongest advocate and most vocal supporter.

“Eric has the biggest heart, and his compassion for others is so amazing,” she said. "I truly believe his story may inspire others, and touch hearts, especially those who may have disabilities themselves.

“Eric has never allowed his disability to let him give up.”

