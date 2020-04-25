This is the fourth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas and suggestions for families during the safer-at-home”phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief.

Pueblo is a place noted for its diversity; its culture, people and history all stem from a blending of different influences. Having lived both farther west and east, it is apparent that Pueblo sits at a unique ecological confluence as well. Situated at the western edge of the Great Plains which extend far to the east, there are no geographic barriers to plant and animal migrations from that direction. However, Pueblo sits up high, and at 4,700 feet above sea level presents ecological opportunity for mountain species as well.

When I moved to Pueblo, I was shocked to hear cicadas, a familiar insect from the East. What are they doing in dry Colorado? Eking out an ecological niche, following opportunities in the Arkansas River Corridor up toward the highest elevations they can survive. I equally was surprised to learn that black bears occasionally visit the plains, as they usually inhabit the mountains where ample precipitation waters the plants that make up most of their diet of fruits, roots, bulbs and berries. Though not regular visitors to Pueblo, they can and do make their way along stream corridors to lower elevations, even as far east as Bent and Otero counties, especially when conditions are tough in drought years.

As a result of its location between these montane and prairie ecosystems, as well as abundant water in an otherwise arid landscape, Pueblo has a surprising variety of wildlife even within city limits.

Within the last few weeks, I have witnessed the following animals in town: mule deer, coyotes, rabbits, raccoons, beavers, prairie lizards, garter snakes, little brown bats, mayflies, honey bees, brown trout, wild turkeys, ospreys, turkey vultures, bald eagles, various waterfowl and countless smaller birds. They are responding to spring the same way humans do with increased activity.

Well, I suppose it’s more accurate to say we humans are responding to this spring with less activity, due to our efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. An interesting effect of this slowdown has been a step up in animal activity, which makes this a prime time to view wildlife. Many species adapt their behavior to avoid human activity, and with that lessened lately, they are finding more ecological ‘space’ to move, eat, breed, nest and survive. That makes this a great opportunity to get out in our parks (safely), and especially along our waterways, to enjoy the other creatures who call Pueblo home.

Spring also is a great time to get a sense for where the wildlife will be as the seasons change. In an iron law of botany, where there are flowers, there will be fruit. And where there is fruit, there will be fruit-eaters. Pueblo is on its way toward full bloom, with many plants in flower now. Look for the bright yellow flowers of golden currant, the fragrant white blossoms of wild plum, and the familiar river grapevine with its inconspicuous green flower clusters. All of these are important food sources for wildlife.

As the weather warms, keep your eyes peeled for chokecherry with its white clusters of blossoms, New Mexico locust with bright pink pea-like flowers, and Russian olive, with cream colored blossoms on stout thorny trees. Habitats rich with these species will be good spots for wildlife watching as summer goes on.

So take some time this spring, especially those of you who’ve suddenly been given more of it, to visit the source of Pueblo’s original prosperity — our waterways, melting pots of both ecosystems and people. A walk along one is an adventure into Pueblo’s diversity and an enjoyable way to get outside as our weather warms up.

Places to observe wildlife: Runyon Lake, Arkansas River Trail, Fountain Creek Trail, NWDC River Campus, Lake Minnequa, Lake Pueblo State Park, NWDC Mountain Park, Wildhorse Creek and San Isabel National Forest.

Best times to observe: Early morning or evening; most species have a lull in the middle of the day, especially as summer temps get warmer.

Michael Hazel moved to Pueblo last year but has a long history in the region. He is an environmental educator for NWDC and has worked for years to foster an appreciation for the wonders of nature and especially the amazing landscapes of southern Colorado. He can be reached at hazel@hikeandlearn.org.