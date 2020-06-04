Lifelong Pueblo resident Sam Pisciotta has penned his sixth book, “River of Sand” which has been released by his self-publishing company Lupo Publishing.

“River of Sand,” is a historical fiction novel set during the early years of the Indian Wars in Colorado, which ran between 1851 and 1869. Many of the characters in “River of Sand” also appear in Pisciotta’s previous works, “The Cold Rider,” “Children of the Wolf” and “The Stoney Mountains.”

The novel follows Whitney Voss, as he travels in search of freedom and adventure into the Indian territories of the West in 1851. There, he finds the perfect life and the love of a Cheyenne maiden.

“This ideal existence soon became threatened by the changing relationship between the Plains Tribes and the ever-increasing tide of immigrants and gold seekers. For generations, the Natives of the Great Plains had warred with each other over the territory, giving birth to military societies such as the Dog Soldiers,” Pisciotta said.

“The Cheyenne and their allies had driven other tribes from the Black Hills and the southern plains, creating an empire that stretched from the Black Hills to the Arkansas River, and from the Missouri River to the Rocky Mountains. With the rise, of encroaching newcomers, hostilities grew, fueled by mistrust and suspicion,” he said.

As blood is shed, Voss finds himself fighting for the lives of those he loves and his own survival in a final battle with the Dog Soldiers. Pisciotta also has written, “Stray Dogs on the Mountain” and “Dogs of the Winter Star.”

Copies of “River of Sand,” are available locally at The Pueblo Heritage Museum, 201 W. B St., and from Amazon.

