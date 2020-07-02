FLORENCE — A stained-glass artist is embarking on her second-phase of artistic life as a painter and the results of her work will be unveiled during an opening reception July 11 at the Blue Spruce Gallery, 205 W. Main St.

Padi Fiolkoski of Pueblo West has been honing her artistic skills since she was a child. The self-taught artist started off with drawings then progressed to paintings but it was her stained glass work that became her bread and butter.

Her stained glass artworks hang in historic homes and businesses throughout North America.

"I have done stained glass for nearly 40 years and in Denver I had a storefront business. But when I moved here in 2004, I lost all my contacts.

No one wanted to drive to Pueblo West for stained glass. I thought, oh well, the solder was not good for me anyway," Fiolkoski said.

When she met watercolor artist Randy Ford in 2009, she convinced him to teach her watercolors. The result was a hit and she found, transitioning to painting was not difficult.

"Both stained glass and watercolors can give you the same feeling. There is nothing like lifting up a stained glass window to the light for the first time and seeing the light shine through it.

If I am painting a landscape and the light is shining down on the wildflowers and blades of grass I get that same feeling," she explained.

About a dozen of her paintings - all of which are new except one - will be on display Wednesday through Aug. 4 at the Blue Spruce. During the opening reception for 4 to 6 p.m. July 11, she will be on hand to talk about her work and show off copies of "Carl’s Quest for his Light," a children’s book she illustrated for her author sister Susan Cook of Littleton.

The book is the story of a cuttlefish and his encounters with a sea turtle, seahorse, a whale and other undersea creatures.

"We probably did 16 paintings getting ready for the book," she said.

One of Fiolkoski’s pieces, " Where my sister wants to live" is inspired by Cook’s description of her ideal home where she would "love to have some grapes." Another piece "Little Bear" features a young Indigenous dancer who was among dancers performing at the Fremont Center for the Arts in Canon City.

"Batik artist Annette McGuire and I both photographed the boy at the show. When I saw her later she had a painting of the same boy - her’s was sitting and mine was standing - so they were different

"Neither one of us got his name but we both named our paintings, ‘Little Bear,’" she explained. "It seemed logical. His name was Little Bear," because of bear paw motifs present on his ceremonial outfit.

During the July 11 reception, the gallery will be following social distancing protocol and visitors are asked to wear masks when inside the building. Food and beverages will be available outside in the back garden.

Traffic flow to the art exhibit will be monitored to adhere to the 50% capacity rule in effect due to coronavirus concerns.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.