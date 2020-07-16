Having two older cousins with impeccable taste in music was, for a portly, socially awkward kid growing up in Trinidad, a godsend.

In addition to exposing me to lifelong loves like KISS, Cheap Trick,Three Dog Night, Blue Oyster Cult, and Judas Priest, my maternal cousin Glen was an avowed Aerosmith fan, with an affinity for the eponymous debut album, "Rocks" and "Toys in the Attic."

Which, not coincidentally, became, and remain, my personal go-to platters.

On my father’s side of the family, cousin Chris was not only a well versed music aficionado and Aerosmith lover but a guitar player and singer of the highest caliber. By ear, he was able to figure out any song.

And that includes the whole of Aerosmith’s first record, at the request of yours truly.

In addition to a career in communication, Haley Robinson and I share another bond: acknowledgment that Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and company are among this nation’s greatest bands.

"I started liking Aerosmith in the early 90s," said Robinson, communications director for Colorado State University-Pueblo. "Honestly, watching ’Mrs. Doubtfire’ and hearing ’(Dude) Looks Like a Lady' was my introduction to them.

"I saw Aerosmith with KISS at the old Fiddler's Green in 2003 on the Rocksimus Maximus Tour/World Domination Tour. It was the first time I saw KISS and the only time I've seen Aerosmith.

"I would see Aerosmith again in a heartbeat. Also, after I read Steven Tyler's book, I had a whole different outlook on the band and Tyler's music background."

In descending order of awesomeness, here are Haley’s top 10 songs from the incomparable Boston quintet:

"(Dude) Looks Like A Lady." This song has to be my number one because it’s the reason I love Aerosmith. Although it came out in 1987, before I was born, it gained more fame after its inclusion in ’Mrs. Doubtfire,’ which is one of my all-time favorite movies. Call me nostalgic, but every time I hear the intro, I think of Robin Williams as Euphegenia Doubtfire.

Jon: For die-hard Aerosmith fans, there are two incarnations: the young, hungry and reckless kids who played loose and dirty rock and the safe, clean-and-sober version that brought in outside writers to help pen sanitized, run-of-the-mill pop pap ("Angel," "Don’ Want to Miss a Thing," etc.) "Dude," which was reportedly written about Motley Crue’s Vince Neil, is about the only tune I can stomach from the latter. It will never, however, come close to the ethereal majesty of "Seasons of Wither," the evocative power ballad from the 1974 disc "Get Your Wings" that I submit is not only the quintet’s greatest song but one of the top 25 numbers in rock history.

"Walk This Way." From "Toys in the Attic," this is my favorite song off the album, also because it was inspired by a scene from "Young Frankenstein," which happens to be my dad’s favorite movie. When Igor tells Dr. Frankenstein, "Walk this way," Steven Tyler was paying attention, using the inspiration to write the chorus. And although my wife disagrees, I also really liked Run DMC’s cover, which arguably revived Aerosmith’s career when it became one of the first rap songs played on mainstream rock radio.

Jon: This is the perfect blend of a world-class riff, plenty of cowbell, Tyler’s swagger and lyrics that, in typical rock fashion, make little sense. To me, it seemed perfectly natural for Run DMC to cover this 1975 hit, as Tyler’s performance on the original is essentially a pseudo rap: "Singin' hey diddle diddle with a kitty in the middle, and they swingin' like it just don't care." Poetry in motion, my friends.

"Sweet Emotion." Tom Hamilton, Aerosmith’s bassist, gets credit for writing the music. I just love the soft, twilight-like feeling at the beginning before it eventually churns into a big hit. In an interview with Howard Stern, Steven Tyler said the maracas sound at the beginning was made with a sugar packet. The pure musical genius to improvise just makes me love the band even more.

Jon: Another instance of killer riffs, alluringly obtuse lyrics and a take-no-prisoners vibe. Reportedly, Tyler was dismayed at the drug-fueled tension tearing the band apart, with a special dislike of Perry’s girlfriend at the time. And that vitriol is reflected in his words. Just remember: You can’t catch Steve ’cause the rabbit done died.

"Back in the Saddle." This is a staple rock ‘n roll hit that I couldn’t keep off the list. I love the drum build-up to start the song, and the "chug sounds" like a horse galloping, before you hear the iconic Tyler scream. Later, Tyler’s version of yodeling as the song starts to wind down is just as awesome. To think of all the drugs and drinking the guy did before sobering up, it’s amazing his vocals have kept up over the years.

Jon: Arguably the highlight from the seminal 1975 record "Rocks," and that’s saying a heck of a lot. Across the board, this is flawless hard rock, and the perfect snapshot of a band at the peak of its creative powers. As for what Tyler is on about during the verses, who knows and who cares. This is Shakespeare for the street set, with guitar lines most bands would murder for.

"Dream On." I wasn’t sure if I wanted to include a ballad, but this is just too good not to mention. I also loved reading about Tyler's recollections of writing this song: he talked about listening to his dad play the piano when he was a kid, which become the inspiration. Tyler wrote this on a Steinway years before the band even formed and it appeared on the first album.

Jon: Impossible to leave off a "best of" list, this was, for millions, the introduction to a band clearly destined to reach the cosmos. The tune made such an impact the record it anchored quickly became known as "Aerosmith, featuring ’Dream On.’" From a musician’s standpoint, the fact that Joe Perry and Brad Whitford translated Perry’s piano lines into duel, interlocking guitar lines is perhaps the most fascinating thing about this classic. That and the immortal, "Sing with me, sing for the years..." refrain.

"Livin on the Edge." This is from 1993’s "Get a Grip." In listening to the lyrics, "There’s something wrong with the world today," as a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s still true in 2020. The song was inspired by the 1992 L.A. riots, similar to the world we’re living in after the recent death of George Floyd and the protests we’re seeing across our nation.

Jon: To reiterate, when has this world not been on the edge, on the eve of destruction, or having to fend off a disaster or calamity? Timely lyrics, to be sure, but once again, this is the "new and improved" Aerosmith bringing in an outside writer (Mark Hudson) to ensure hit status. Musically, I’ll have to pass. From the 1973 eponymous release, "Make It," which sets the hard-rocking ball in motion, is an overlooked gem, as is the band’s back alley cover of the blues standard "Walkin’ the Dog," also from that record.

"Love in an Elevator." This song has Tyler’s classic scratchy scream and a great Perry guitar solo around the three-minute mark. Although this doesn’t boast the most appropriate lyrics, Aerosmith was always known for pushing the envelope with sexual innuendos, and the lyrics recall the era of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll.

Jon: Heck, the lyrics are the only thing remotely interesting here, with Tyler’s usually satisfying vocals bordering on the annoying. A mere pretender to the throne occupied by "Toys in the Attic," the 1975 title track from what many believe to be the band’s strongest record. And for a far superior take on amore in the elevator, revisit Motley Crue’s "Ten Seconds to Love," which predates this by four years.

"Janie’s Got a Gun." This song won Aerosmith a Grammy and in my opinion, for good reason. This song is super dark and brought a voice to child abuse. The words are unlike many of the sex-laden lyrics the band is known for, but represent something Tyler felt compelled to do. I really dig the bassline and the way Tom Hamilton and Joe Perry paired up on this melodic hit.

Jon: I’m totally behind the message, and elated that the abuser got gunned down by his victim. But once again, the musical backdrop is bit too commercial and radio-friendly for someone who cut his teeth on grit like "Last Child" and "Sick as a Dog." From the album "Rocks," these standout tracks reveal just what a tight-knit, street-savvy groove machine Aerosmith was.

"Eat the Rich." This song might seem obscure to non-Aerosmith fans who don’t know many songs outside their well known hits. I love this song. It comes from the saying by Jean Jacque Roussea, "When people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich."

Jon: Once again, I’m fully down with the sentiment, and the groove at least has a little bite. But as my heart lies with the Aerosmith of the 70s, there is no way I can cash out here without mentioning three under-rated tracks I urge you to track down: "Lick and a Promise," from "Rocks;" "Draw the Line," from 1979’s album of the same name; and the stellar re-do of the old classic "Train Kept a Rollin,’" from "Get Your Wings."

"Mama Kin." From the debut, this helped get the band signed to Columbia Records. After this song was covered by Guns N Roses in 1986, Aerosmith started incorporating the song into their own sets.

Jon: The first, they say, is always the best and although I might be in the minority, the inaugural disc remains Aerosmith’s most consistent and rewarding effort. With no weak links and a succession of first-rate material, I am surprised to this very day why that record didn’t immediately put Aerosmith at the top of the hard-rock mountain.

