Can Adversity Make You a Better Human

Recently some important person, identified only as an "international linguist," observed that the Chinese word for "crisis" is also the word for "opportunity." We’ve all heard variations on the idea. "When life hands you a lemon, make lemonade." "When one door shuts, another opens." "What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger." No matter what the wording, it’s an idea worth thinking about. Eventually I concluded that—especially considering my dual careers as a writer and a horseperson—I agree. Adversity can be opportunity. Or, to paraphrase as Buck Brannaman, "To change your horse’s behavior, first change your own."

When I was twenty I married a young anthropologist at the University of Michigan. I don’t remember how he proposed. I do remember the honeymoon he promised me: that we’d spend the next year in British Honduras—now called Belize—the only English-speaking country in Central America, where he would jump- start his career by studying the Maya. I would teach school. It sounded exciting and impossibly romantic.

It was exciting and impossibly romantic—in the sense that romance simply wasn’t possible under the circumstances—and which in turn made daily life an assault on everything I thought I knew. I was a girl and an only child, and in those days—I grew up in the 1950s—this translated into, I had led a "sheltered life." There was no such shelter in British Honduras, where girls as young as 14 were encouraged by the priest and their own parents to marry, no matter what their ethnicity. The only women exempt from this fate were the English wives of English civil servants. In the capital city, shrubbery maintenance, lawn mowing, and other landscaping was done by men wielding machetes. Raw sewage ran into open canals that laced the city and emptied directly into the Caribbean. At least Rio Blanco, the small Maya village where my husband decided we would live, smelled better. But it had none of the amenities that I had taken for granted my entire life. Instead of hot and cold running water, I had the Rio Blanco itself (Spanish for "White River") a bucket, and a fire. We lived in a typical Maya bush house—a thatched roof (where the tarantulas liked to hang out) and a dirt floor. No electricity, which meant no refrigerator, no washing machine, no stove, no bathroom. Have I mentioned that like most sheltered females of my generation I didn’t know how to cook? As I was growing up, my mother fixed dinner for the three of us every night until I went to college, where I lived in an all-girl dorm and ate dorm food.

I hated everything about our new home, especially the way Maya women viewed us as entertainment. I was the first white woman most of them had ever seen, and I have never been so intently scrutinized. The bolder girls petted the blond hair on my arms as if I were a large, docile pet. When my husband and I went to the river to bathe, these same girls—and their mothers and sisters and aunts—would follow us. The situation got a little better once I started teaching, because in school I could dictate the terms: these kids were going to learn the three Rs, in English, because that’s what I was being paid $63 a month to do. My boss was a Jesuit priest, who hired me with the bishop’s blessing—even though I wasn’t Catholic—because with two years of college, I was one of the best-educated people in the colony.

Rio Blanco village was unusual because the two dominant Maya languages in southern British Honduras are Kekchi (the people my husband was studying) and Mopan, and most villages were either/or. In Rio Blanco there were half a dozen couples where one person spoke only Kekchi and the other spoke only Mopan. But no matter what language they spoke, all the Maya were subsistence farmers who lived on a steady diet of corn tortillas and tamales, dried beans, and rice. Then and now these "bush Indians" were uneducated and superstitious—the poorest of the poor and the lowest of the low.

I was alone most of the time because my husband was doing field work in other villages. This meant I had no one to argue with or agree with. Only in hindsight did I realize that the decisions I made during that time had an impact on the rest of my life. Living in a culture completely alien from the one I’d grown up in meant that I had to identify my individual values, which were often different from the values of the community. While the Maya influenced me in many ways—once the women stopped gawking at me they helped me learn how to cook—but mainly they taught me to consider everything that happened to me, even bad things, as a gift. Life in the rain forest, while beautiful, can be deadly. As a result, when something bad happened to one of the Maya, they rarely complained, even when they were injured or very sick. (The "stoic Indians" myth, re-evaluated.) Something worse could have happened — but didn’t.

To be continued ...

Joan Fry is a lifelong horse lover and the author of "Backyard Horsekeeping: The Only Guide You’ Ever Need" (The Lyons Press, Revised Edition, 2007). She can be reached via email at joan@joanfry.com.