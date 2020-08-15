This is the twentieth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the "Stay-at-Home" phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Membership information also is available.

An earthquake, a volcanic eruption, a massive flood, war, a tsunami, a hurricane, a tornado, an explosion are all events we hear about on the news. Any of us who have lived long enough have heard of these events in far away places or closer to home, and many can share personal accounts of these events. We often think, "Oh, how terrible," and we move on with our lives without much thought.

What we have faced in the last five months has in profound ways affected humanity throughout the world. Amid a global pandemic, I cannot even begin to imagine the despair and fear the people of Lebanon are experiencing after another disaster. But there is something I see in the Lebanese people as they respond to nearly unthinkable challenges; it is the way the people are coming together to help one another and contribute to the common good.

Whether it be COVID-19, a hurricane moving in on the Eastern U.S. coast, habitat destruction and pesticides that threaten species—like bees and butterflies--on which the human race depends, hungry children, famine far away or in our own neighborhood, a food desert in our own community, human trafficking, trash strewn along a highway, homeless people, abused children, victims of domestic violence, injured or ill people, an abandoned or lost animal -- each of us, whoever we are, wherever we live, and whatever our means, has the power to make a difference in our own way, however small it seems.

Few to none of us will astronomically change the world on our own, but each of us can have an impact. Collectively, with compassion and humanity, we can indeed change the world. A multitude of studies have demonstrated that volunteering and philanthropy are also healthy for the giver.

It is so easy to get wrapped up in addressing our own personal family or work problems; we forget that every person we meet on the street or highway or the workplace is carrying a burden about which we know nothing.

A little kindness, patience, tolerance, or a helping hand can mean so much. Pay it forward. Each of us can build someone up or tear someone down; we each make that choice daily. Sometimes when we try to help, it may not be appreciated; we should try anyway. Each of us is responsible for only our own behavior and choices.

One young Puebloan, 16-year-old Ryan Young, saw one small space in Pueblo that needed to be improved, and he chose to act. He involved his Boy Scout troop and local businesses to restore a garden at Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s River Campus in Rock Canyon on the Arkansas River.

Ryan recruited fellow Boy Scouts to help; he asked Lowe’s and Rocky Mountain Landscaping to donate materials, and he led the way to refurbish a garden that will now attract bees and butterflies and will provide pleasure to all who pass by on the trail.

This project will help Ryan to earn his Boy Scouts Eagle Award, and he also helped his community. He found a way to help, and he took the lead to make a difference in Pueblo. Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center extends its heartfelt appreciation to Ryan, not only for the project, his leadership, and his hard work, but also for the example he has set for the rest of us.

Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center welcomes everyone’s participation in improving our beautiful Pueblo gems! But if gardening, trail building, and habitat restoration aren’t really your thing, that’s OK. Pueblo has a host of other nonprofit organizations that could also use your help right now!

It’s OK to protect ourselves and our families, to take care of ourselves and our families. Right now, wearing a face covering, washing our hands, and maintaining safe physical distance from others will protect ourselves and others. We can look out for ourselves and still look beyond to a person, a family, a friend, a park, a nonprofit, a community, a country, a world that desperately needs our compassion, our energy, and our human decency right now. We’ll be glad we did.

Thank you, Ryan, for leading by example and inspiring the rest of us!

Kester is a Pueblo native with a long history working in the nonprofit sector and advocating for environmental education. She is the executive director of NWDC and has used her passion to secure funding, staff, and volunteers to help continue NWDC’s mission to promote environmental stewardship and community health through nature education, wildlife rehabilitation and outdoor recreation. She can be reached at patty@hikeandlearn.org.