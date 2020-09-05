These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

1. "The Book of Hidden Wonders" - Polly Crosby*

2. "Payback" - Mary Gordon*

3. "Transcendent Kingdom" - Yaa Gyasi*

4. "All the Devils Are Here" - Louise Penny*

5. "Set My Heart to Five" - Simon Stephenson*

6. "Final Cut" - S.J. Watson*

Non-Fiction

1. "I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir" - Chasten Buttigieg*

2. "Daddy: Stories" - Emma Cline*

3. "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help" - Greg Gutfeld*

4. "Break it Up: Secession, Division, and the Secret History of America’s

Imperfect Union" - Richard Kreitner*

5. "How to Lead: Wisdom from the World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders,

and Game Changers" - David M. Rubenstein*

6. "Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close" - Aminatou Sow*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.