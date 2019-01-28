KIT CARSON - The Colorado Conservation Tillage Association was recognized at the 27th Annual National No-Tillage Conference in Indianapolis, Ind. as the recipient of the No-Till Innovator Award in the Organizations category for 2019.



With members in Colo., Wyo., Neb., Kan., Okla., and Texas, CCTA strives to serve the conservation and no-till producers of the High Plains. The nonprofit provides education on systems that reduce soil erosion, conserve soil moisture, build organic matter, and result in greater profit for farm operations.



The No-Till Innovator program honors farmers, researchers, organizations, and other individuals who have identified ways to no-till more effectively, more economically, and with better impact on the environment. Categories for the honor include Crop Production, Research and Education, Organizations, and Business and Service.



“I was proud to accept this award,” said CCTA President Michael Thompson, who attended the National No-Tillage Conference and presented a breakout session for the event. “It goes to show how committed the farmer and rancher members are to conservation and soil stewardship.”



A member of the 23rd class of No-Till Innovators, CCTA was recognized primarily for its work hosting the High Plains No-Till Conference. The conference brings together producers, agricultural business professionals, and educators in the High Plains Region to discuss current farming issues, new management techniques, and the latest technology for no-till and other conservation practices. Scheduled for Feb. 5-6 at the Community and Education Center in Burlington, Colo., the 2019 High Plains No-Till Conference will feature keynote speakers Colin Seis, Jennifer Moore-Kucera, and Rick and Alec Horton.



“CCTA works very hard to provide the High Plains Region with top-notch information and speakers at our conference each February,” said Thompson.



In addition to its conference work, CCTA publishes a journal three times a year for its members and sponsors an annual college scholarship. The organization also conducts workshops to address current challenges faced by High Plains producers, including a Drought Workshop in 2018 and Fire Recovery Workshop in 2017.



More information about CCTA and the High Plains No-Till Conference can be found online at www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.

About CCTA

CCTA is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the conservation and no-till farmers of the High Plains. The group facilitates the exchange of ideas to preserve agricultural soil and water resources for generations by providing a system which drastically reduces soil erosion, conserves soil moisture, and builds organic matter.