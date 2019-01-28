If you've stopped by Ranchers Supply of La Junta lately, you may have noticed some new faces and a few changes.



Mike and Monty Nordyke of Holly are the proud new owners of the store which was previously owned by Jesse and Jodi Zemmer.



The brothers purchased the store from the Zemmers last October after Jesse Zemmer was diagnosed with stage four nasopharyngeal carcinoma.



Though the Nordykes are new to this location, they are not new to the business; they have owned and operated the Ranchers Supply in Lamar since 2009.



According to Monty Nordyke, they felt the La Junta location was a promising venture when the Zemmers approached them with the opportunity. Since acquiring the location, they have continued to invest in the store by adding new inventory and stocking the shelves.



"We think there's a lot of potential being located next to the sale barns," explains Monty Nordyke. "We've put a lot of money into stocking the inventory. We are handling iron, sheet metal, flat, angle, square tubing and used vehicles, which this location has never had before. Now that we have more inventory, we're hoping customers will stop by our convenient location for all their needs."



Though some exciting changes are happening at the store, customers will also recognize two familiar faces.



The Zemmers' son Brian Zemmer continues to manage the La Junta location, and Joe Wright remains the friendly face behind the counter. Both employees have many years of experience with the store.



When asked about the transition and changes, Brian Zemmer was enthusiastic.



"It's been really good - Mike and Monty are good people. We are stocking more stuff, and it's just a great atmosphere. We're stocking vehicles now, the vehicles are in great condition, and they're at a good price."



Jesse and Jodi Zemmer wish the Nordykes well and would like to thank their loyal customers and the community for the outpouring of support over the years.



"Jesse could not have traveled this road without the love, support, and prayers from everyone," says Jodi Zemmer. "Jesse is thankful for the years of serving our customers. He will forever be grateful for the friendships that have been made. We wish Mike and Monty all the best."



The Nordykes make a weekly visit to their La Junta branch, and according to Mike Nordyke, they look forward to establishing strong relationships in our community and continue to serve their customers with quality products and reliable customer service.



The store's business hours are 7:30 a.m - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.