CANON CITY — Pueblo’s neighbor to the west is a top six finalist in the running to win a $500,000 revitalization grant for six of its small businesses as part of the fourth season of The Small Business Revolution, a HULU television series.

After a fierce hashtag and social media battle, Canon City, home to about 16,500 residents, advanced first from the top 20 to the top 10.

Now as a member of the final communities in the running, the city needs votes from the public to be selected for the show.

Canon City is the only city in Colorado left in the competition, said Ryan Stevens, Canon City Economic Development director.

“If Canon City wins, the state of Colorado wins. When the light of a national audience shines brightly on Canon City, the tourism and outdoor recreation industry will be exposed to new viewers that are actively searching for the next great destination to visit with their friends and family and that could be Colorado,” Stevens said in a press release.

Voting will take place online at www.votecolorado.us. Members of the public can vote once per email address per day.

Voting will run through next Tuesday.

A total of 12,000 nominations were received for the season-four series. During the eight-episode show, small business owners are assisted by Host Amanda Brinkman, marketing experts and renovation icon Ty Pennington, who help struggling business owners find their paths to success.

The series, which airs on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org, Hulu and YouTube, always focuses on one small town.

Joining Canon City in the top six are Camas, Wash.; Corsicana, Texas; Durant, Okla.; Searcy, Ariz.; and Washington, N.C.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps