In a vibrant red peacoat that played second fiddle to her endearing glow, Mary Jo McKinstry gingerly made her way to a pair of young women engaged in an active conversation.

In her hands were two brown bags: small in size but, as it turned out, enormous in impact.

"Hello," McKinstry began. "This is a random act of kindness from the Primrose Retirement Community."

And with that simple introduction, she handed one of the bags to Lisa Malleck, who quickly rose to her feet to accept it.

"Oh, thank you," Malleck responded. "That is so sweet. Can I give you a hug?"

"Of course," McKinstry replied. "I'd love a hug."

Embrace complete, McKinstry wrapped up her visit with a tender bow of friendly affection.

"Now you have a good day."

Random acts of kindness, which can include cookies, usually end in hugs. Story forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/gPBPdI3CML

— Jon Pompia (Pompeii) (@Jpompia) February 15, 2019

In less than 10 minutes Friday morning, four residents of the Primrose Retirement Community of Pueblo managed to brighten the day — and likely a much longer period of time — for 30 gratefully surprised Pueblo Community College students.

In honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week, which kicks off Sunday, the Primrose residents once again pooled their resources and giving spirits, tailoring 30 small gift bags which were distributed in the PCC student center.

In addition to an Amazon gift card, the giftees received a sugar cookie, notepad and writing instruments, with a Mark Twain quote serving as the ribbon to tie it all together.

"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see."

Terri Martinez, life enrichment coordinator at Primrose Retirement Community of Pueblo, said the unexpected giveaway was a way for the residents to express sentiments that extend beyond a mere day or week dedicated to benevolence.

"Primrose totally believes that there's kindness in the world," Martinez said. "So today they are being the kindness by giving out goodie bags to remind students the importance of passing it on.

"Today is just one of the ways we stay involved in the community."

As she watched McKinstry slowly walk away, Malleck was finding it hard to contain her joy.

"Absolutely, this caught me off guard," she said. "It's already made my day. You don't see older people coming up to younger ones and doing something nice. More often, you see the younger doing the random acts of kindness for the older.

"So this switch is a total surprise."

McKinstry's thoughtful touch also lifted the spirits of Malleck's friend, Jennifer Vandiver.

"That was awesome," Vandiver exclaimed. "It definitely made my day as well. You really don't see random acts like this in general. It was so sweet."

At a table across the room, Davi Eden was so engrossed in her nursing textbook to not notice Marianne Mishmash, who like McKinstry came bearing a gift.

The incidental expression of compassion complete, Eden took a moment to peer into the container.

"I'm kind of in my own little world here doing homework," Eden said. "But it's kinda nice. I think it's a good thing for them to do and show that people can care, even if you don't know them.

"Hopefully, this will teach mean, bitter people to pay it forward and show kindness to people. I know it will inspire me to do something nice."

The spirit-lifting work of the morning done, McKinstry and her fellow residents took a moment to relax in the welcoming confines of the student center: surrounded by many of the people — strangers for but a brief moment — who reaped what the senior Samaritans sowed.

"Who had more fun today, us or the kids,?" McKinstry pondered. "I'd say it was equal. I got a lot hugs. But I try to do a random act of kindness to someone every day. That's part of my life and part of being old and not being able to do some other things."

Here's how a random act of kindness from a senior can brighten up a young man's day. Story forthcoming pic.twitter.com/qRHPFzTc57

— Jon Pompia (Pompeii) (@Jpompia) February 15, 2019

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @Jpompia